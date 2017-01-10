The Cowboys defense will finally be at full strength against the Packers

All season, the Dallas Cowboys defense has been playing shorthanded.

Early in the year, presumptive starting defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory were suspended for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. The same is true of linebacker Rolando McClain. Lawrence returned in Week 5, but Gregory played only in Weeks 16 and 17 (and is now suspended again). McClain hasn't played all year and is likely done with the Cowboys, if not in the NFL.

Prior to Lawrence's return to the field, cornerback Orlando Scandrick went down with an injury that caused him to miss four games. After Lawrence got back, several other Cowboys were injured. Safety Barry Church and cornerback Morris Claiborne suffered injuries in a Week 8 win over the Eagles. (Church returned in Week 13.) Safety J.J. Wilcox was injured in Week 12. (He returned in Week 16.) Defensive tackles Cedric Thornton and Tyrone Crawford were injured in Week 14 and Week 15, respectively.

The first-round bye the Cowboys secured for the playoffs worked in their favor, as they are now fully healthy on defense heading into their matchup with the Packers.

The #Cowboys are at full strength: Jerry Jones says on @1053thefan that Morris Claiborne, Tyrone Crawford & DeMarcus Lawrence will play Sun. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2017

Gregory and McClain still won't be there, thanks to their suspensions, but it sure looks like all the non-suspended Cowboys defenders will be healthy and ready to go for the first time all season. They're going to need every one of them to play their best in order to deal with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay offense, so this is some pretty good timing.