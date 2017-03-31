The Dolphins just signed a safety who's suspended for the first eight games of 2017

It looks like the threat of an impending suspension didn’t scare the Miami Dolphins away from veteran safety T.J. McDonald.

The team announce on Friday that they’ve signed the former Rams safety to a one-year deal. The Dolphins decided to make the move despite the fact that McDonald will be suspended for the first eight games of the 2017 season.

The suspension, which was officially announced on Wednesday , stems from a May 2016 arrest in California where McDonald was charged with driving under the influence of prescription drugs. McDonald eventually pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in January and won’t face any jail time for the incident.

During a conference call on Friday, McDonald said he knew that the suspension was coming before it was officially announced, which likely explains why he lasted on the free agent market for so long.

“I’ve known about the suspension. It was just announced publicly,” McDonald said, via quotes distributed by the team. “I’ve known about it. I wasn’t trying to get over on the Dolphins and I think they know that as well. It was just something that I’m definitely paying the price for the mistakes that I’ve made, that I’m definitely going to own up to.”

The 26-year-old said that he promised the Dolphins that there won’t be any more trouble from him down the road.

“This is something that will never happen again and I’ve learned (from it) and owned up to (it),” McDonald said. “I definitely want to grow from (it). (My) priorities changed, everything’s changed. This whole experience is something I’m definitely going to grow from.”

If McDonald is ready to roll when his suspension ends, he could potentially end up being a starter for the Dolphins. The safety, who was selected by the Rams in third round of the 2013 NFL Draft, started in all 53 games he played in during his four seasons with the team.

Despite the suspension, McDonald will be allowed to participate in all offseason activities, including preseason games, before his suspension starts in Week 1.