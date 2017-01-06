The Giants are applying 'Fight Club' rules to the weather conditions in Green Bay
Do not talk about the weather in Green Bay
Nine years ago, the New York Giants traveled to Green Bay to take in the Packers in the NFC title game. You probably remember this game either as the one that sent the Giants to the Super Bowl, where they defeated the previously unbeaten Patriots; or as the one where Tom Coughlin's face turned so red that his team actually feared for his health.
Coughlin's face got so red because, as Joe Buck said at the start of the broadcast that day, the temperature in Green Bay was "one degree below zero, with a wind chill of minus-23." I'm no scientist, but that sounds really freaking cold to me.
This coming weekend, the Giants will travel to Green Bay for a playoff game. It's expected to be frigid once again. Weather reports indicate that the temperatures will range from a high of 10 degrees to a low of minus-1.
Just don't tell that to the Giants or new coach Ben McAdoo, who says his team is following "Fight Club" rules as it pertains to the weather.
Ben McAdoo: "The weather is like 'Fight Club'. The 1st + 2nd rule is we don't talk about 'Fight Club.' ... the weather is what it is."— Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) January 6, 2017
For those unfamiliar with the 1999 cult classic film, I won't spoil it, but well, let's just say there's a fight club, and there are rules. Here are the rules (fast forward to 1:23).
Got it? McAdoo will also presumably be following Rule No. 8. This is, after all, his first time coaching in the playoffs. That means he, and his team, have to fight. (In the figurative sense of the word, obviously.)
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Raiders at Texans game score: Live blog
This AFC playoff matchup might be one of the most fun games to watch all weekend
-
Crabtree serving as Raiders emergency QB
Michael Crabtree will serve as the Raiders emergency quarterback
-
Dolphins use freezer to prep for Pitt
It's expected to be below freezing in Pittsburgh on Sunday
-
Dolphins vs. Steelers: Key matchup
The Dolphins' best defense is grinding out yards and keeping Big Ben on the sidelines.
-
Kaepernick gives sneakers to homeless
The 49ers quarterback gave away a stockpile of shoes for charity
-
Giants vs. Packers: Key matchup
The Packers star QB faces a steep challenge against a Giants defense hitting its stride
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre