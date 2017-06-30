The Justice Department just gave up its legal battle against the Redskins name

In the middle of June, a ruling from the Supreme Court outlawed the United States Patent Office from blocking patents based on them being disparaging to other parties. This was a huge win for the Washington Redskins franchise, because it essentially secured their ability to maintain their patent.

That patent was previously under attack, with the Justice Department fighting a legal battle against the NFL franchise to get rid of the name by canceling the trademark Dan Snyder's club has on "Redskins."

This week the Justice Department announced, via the Associated Press, that it was dropping the case against the Washington football team based on the Supreme Court ruling.

"Consistent with Tam, the Court should reverse the judgment of the district court and remand the case with instructions to enter judgment in favor of Pro-Football," Mark Freeman, an attorney for the Justice Department's civil division, explained in a letter to the Court of Appeals in Richmond.

In other words: the Redskins won.

A federal judge had previously ordered that the trademark be canceled, so the DOJ believed that it had a pretty strong case against the Redskins, although the team would not actually lose the case until it had exhausted all of its appeals.

Things didn't ever get that far, however, as the case in front of the Supreme Court -- which involved an Asian-American rock band named "The Slants" that had been denied a trademark for nearly a decade -- set a precedent for the Redskins to win their case in front of the country's highest court as well.

So the DOJ is caving and the Redskins are victorious for now. People will probably keep coming at Washington over the name, but they won't be giving up as a result of a trademark loophole from the federal government.

Dan Snyder has previously said the Redskins will never change their name, and he is another step closer to realizing that dream.