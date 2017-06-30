The Justice Department just gave up its legal battle against the Redskins name
Dan Snyder's franchise secured another victory off the football field
In the middle of June, a ruling from the Supreme Court outlawed the United States Patent Office from blocking patents based on them being disparaging to other parties. This was a huge win for the Washington Redskins franchise, because it essentially secured their ability to maintain their patent.
That patent was previously under attack, with the Justice Department fighting a legal battle against the NFL franchise to get rid of the name by canceling the trademark Dan Snyder's club has on "Redskins."
This week the Justice Department announced, via the Associated Press, that it was dropping the case against the Washington football team based on the Supreme Court ruling.
"Consistent with Tam, the Court should reverse the judgment of the district court and remand the case with instructions to enter judgment in favor of Pro-Football," Mark Freeman, an attorney for the Justice Department's civil division, explained in a letter to the Court of Appeals in Richmond.
In other words: the Redskins won.
A federal judge had previously ordered that the trademark be canceled, so the DOJ believed that it had a pretty strong case against the Redskins, although the team would not actually lose the case until it had exhausted all of its appeals.
Things didn't ever get that far, however, as the case in front of the Supreme Court -- which involved an Asian-American rock band named "The Slants" that had been denied a trademark for nearly a decade -- set a precedent for the Redskins to win their case in front of the country's highest court as well.
So the DOJ is caving and the Redskins are victorious for now. People will probably keep coming at Washington over the name, but they won't be giving up as a result of a trademark loophole from the federal government.
Dan Snyder has previously said the Redskins will never change their name, and he is another step closer to realizing that dream.
-
Landry vows to end Brady's jersey run
The Dolphins' receiver is coming for Brady's best-selling jersey
-
NFL mourns passing of Mitchell Henry
He played for Ravens, Packers, and Broncos in his brief career as an NFL tight end
-
LOOK: Fan gets strange Falcons body art
There's a difference between being a fan and being a fanatic
-
15 destinations for Dorial Green-Beckham
From the Chiefs to the Rams to the Bills
-
Waller to miss season due to suspension
It's Waller's second violation. He missed four games in 2016 due to a suspension for the same...
-
Orr claims he didn't get second opinion
Orr is now saying he got the opinion of only one doctor before retiring in January
Add a Comment