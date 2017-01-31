The most famous person in Robert Kraft's cell phone isn't who you'd think

There's nothing better than playing a game of "who's the most famous person in your phone" -- especially with a couple of billionaires at the Super Bowl. The guys at NFL Network, during the Opening Night for Super Bowl LI, did just that and it got interesting.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank -- a noted dancing enthusiast -- and Patriots owner Robert Kraft -- noted sneaker collector -- were on set with Chris Rose and Kurt Warner for a pretty lengthy segment.

Both men were asked to play "Fill in the Blank" to start things off and were asked for their smartest football decision since assuming ownership duties.

Kraft's was easy: "Hiring Bill Belichick."

The Patriots have been to seven Super Bowls since Kraft brought in Belichick, so that's a no-brainer. And if he had said "wisely using a sixth-round pick on Tom Brady," no one would've believed him.

Blank had a pretty easy pick too: "Drafting Matt Ryan."

That's also a no-brainer, because Ryan saved the franchise after being taken No. 3 overall (after Jake Long and Chris Long) amid everything falling apart after Michael Vick was sent to prison.

But the much more entertaining answer came next, when both owners were asked who "the most famous person in their cell phone right now is ___."

Blank answered "Kenny Chesney" and then fired off "Donald Trump right here!" when Kraft was asked.

But Kraft went in a different direction, telling the crew that the most famous person in his cell phone is actually "Elton John."

It's hard to beat the president when you're talking about fame, especially when it's a president who was already a celebrity.

But Elton John probably qualifies, which goes to show just how many famous people Kraft really has in his phone. He probably could've even gotten away with "Tom Brady."