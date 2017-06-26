The NFL Shop somehow forgets which Washington the Redskins play in

The NFL loves to market pride. They want fans to look at the team that they cheer for and be able to identify with that team. It's why people absurdly decided that the Panthers' logo totally looks like both Carolinas smashed together. However, in the NFL's new licence plate state pride series, they made a small miscalculation regarding where exactly the Washington Redskins play.

On the plate, they showed the silhouette of A Washington. The only problem is, they went with Washington state instead of Washington, D.C.,, our nation's capital and the Redskins' home.

The question is exactly who the target markets are here. There might be some Redskins fans that grew up in Washington REALLY confused about why they can't seem to find FedEx Field. Maybe there's someone who has the Venn Diagram of Seahawks' and Redskins' fandom intersects. It's hard to tell if those markets can carry this line, but it's also refreshing to see the NFL really trying to appeal to the more niche markets of the world.

This isn't even a particularly honest mistake. Meetings were had about these plates, approval processes! It's insane that at no point no one looked at the Redskins' plate and went "huh, that looks suspiciously not like Washington D.C." Soon enough, the league will have to rectify this, but in the meantime it's fun to laugh at mistakes that cost a lot of money.