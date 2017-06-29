The NFL's goal of putting a game in China is reportedly being postponed one year

It looks like the NFL's plan of opening the 2018 season in China isn't going to happen.

According to the Sports Business Journal, the league has decided to hold off on putting a game in China for at least one more year.

The NFL's executive vice president of international, Mark Waller, said that the league is now targeting a possible regular-season opener being played in China in 2019 in a move that would coincide with the NFL's 100th anniversary season.

"It may make better sense to look at that game as an opportunity to celebrate our hundred years, in the event we can pull it off and as a way to look forward to the future," Waller told SBJ.

Back in July 2016, it was reported that the Rams and 49ers would likely be making the trip to China in 2018 to open the NFL regular season. Apparently, the league decided to push the game back until at least 2019 because there were too many logistics to figure out with their other international games.

For the 2017 season, there are currently five international games on the schedule, with four of those being played in London and one being played in Mexico City. The league is also dealing with a new stadium in London (Tottenham) where two games will be played in 2018.

The NFL actually caught a break by postponing the China game thanks to the fact that the opening of the Rams' new stadium has been delayed from 2019 to 2020.

Since the Rams will still be playing in the Los Angeles Coliseum in 2019, they'll be required to play an international game, which means the league can still put them in China in 2019.

The fact that the China game is being postponed isn't that surprising. Back in September, Waller had hinted that the league likely wouldn't be able to pull off a game in 2018 because there were still too many logistical issues to figure out.

"When do the teams get back? How do you schedule them? Does it affect the teams coming back?" Waller said of the logistical issues. "If we want to do this in China, it has to be a good time for Chinese fans, but also so that U.S. fans can watch. And we want to make sure we can keep growing it."

One of the logistical issues involves the kickoff time for the game. There's a 15-hour time difference between China and the West Coast, which means that a game kicking off at 11 a.m. on a Sunday in China would kickoff at 8 p.m. on Saturday night in California.

The league has also considered playing the China game on a Tuesday to make sure both teams have enough time to get back and recover from the time difference and the 12 1/2-hour flight.

One other problem with the China plan is that not everyone is on board with it. Both the Giants and Packers raised objections to playing a game in China when the idea came up at the NFL owners meeting in March 2016.

Of course, the biggest loser in all this news might be Tom Brady. The Patriots quarterback, who recently took a tour of Asia, said that he'd love to play a game in China one day. However, for that to happen, it's starting to look like Brady's going to have to play until he's at least 50, which is actually probably completely within the realm of possibility for him.