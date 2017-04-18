The Patriots are reportedly trying to steal another key player from the Bills

Another offseason, another dumb Bills decision, another savvy move by the Patriots to take advantage of their "rival." This is quickly becoming a tradition.

A year after stealing receiver Chris Hogan, the Patriots are back at it again. This time, as first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and confirmed by ESPN, the Patriots extended a two-year, $6.4 million offer sheet to restricted free-agent running back Mike Gillislee with $4 million in the first year.

As Rapoport added, the way the Patriots frontloaded the contract will make it difficult for the Bills to match it, which is exactly what the Patriots did to land Hogan last year. If the Bills don't match the offer, Gillislee will become a member of the Patriots and the Bills will get compensated with a fifth-round pick.

Regardless of what ends up happening, it's becoming clear that the Bills messed up. This was former agent and CBS Sports' Joel Corry's first reaction when the news broke:

The Bills are lousy at giving RFAs tenders. A $1.797M tender instead of a 2nd tender round for Mike Gillislee was inviting an offer sheet. — Joel Corry (@corryjoel) April 18, 2017

As ESPN's Mike Rodak noted, a second-round tender would've cost the Bills roughly $2.7 million compared to the $1.8 million of the original round level tender. So, that's a difference of less than a million dollars. The Patriots likely would not have made a move for Gillislee if it would've resulted in them losing a second-round pick. All the Bills had to do was commit $2.7 million to Gillislee.

But the Bills didn't do that because they're the Bills and logical decisions elude them.

Now, if the Bills choose to keep Gillislee by matching the Patriots' offer, they'll lose some vaulable cap space, as Rodak explained.

Bills have $10.8M in cap space, which considers Gillislee’s $1.797M tender. Matching deal would lower space by ~$2M, per @RapSheet details. — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) April 18, 2017

But according to the Boston Herald's Jeff Howe, "the first indication is they don't believe they'll match."

So, the Bills messed up. They didn't do their job. They're likely going to lose an extremely productive running back to their nemesis because they wanted to save less than a million dollars when they tendered him. In the past two seasons, Gillislee has functioned as LeSean McCoy's backup and he's been a valuable one by averaging 5.7 yards per carry and rushing for 11 touchdowns.

The Patriots have a need at the position considering LeGarrette Blount is still unsigned. Does anyone doubt that the Patriots will find a way to use Gillislee and get the most out of him? Nobody should. This is what the Patriots do. It's what they did with Hogan, who racked up a career-high 680 yards in his first season with the Patriots. He added 332 yards during the Patriots' playoff run which ended in a fifth Lombardi Trophy.

Some things never change. The Bills can change coaches, but they'll still always be the Bills. They'll always be exploited by the Patriots so long as Bill Belichick is around.

That's just the Patriot way.