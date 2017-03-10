The Redskins are reportedly considering NFL Draft analyst Mike Mayock as new GM

The Redskins are in quite the pickle, having fired their general manager on the first day of free agency , an absolutely unorthodox move by an NFL team if there ever was one. Dysfunction is swirling in Washington and there are concerns about locking down Kirk Cousins long-term without any semblance of a plan in place for the future , even though the quarterback signed his franchise tender on Friday .

Cousins has reportedly asked for a trade , or at least made it known he wouldn’t be against the possibility.

Washington can’t hire a GM from any other club right now without violating tampering rules, which means the Redskins will be forced to think outside the box if they want a GM in place anytime soon. That’s exactly what they’re doing, because, according to a report from Adam Schefter and Field Yates of ESPN, the Redskins are considering NFL Network’s Mike Mayock as a candidate to fill the vacant general manager position.

NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock has emerged as a candidate to become Washington’s general manager, sources tell @FieldYates and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2017

There is apparently legitimate smoke to this fire, as Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports adds on Twitter that “Mayock’s absence from the Alabama pro day” -- a haven for a draft analyst if there ever was one -- “raised some eyebrows among personnel guys” because of the timing with Scot McCloughan being removed from his role with the Redskins. (McCloughan, very notably, was also absent from the combine .)

Quickly after the Schefter report emerged, Mayock actually released a statement through NFL Network, which might add more smoke, because he didn’t say “no.”

“There has been no official contact between myself and the team and no interviews about the job,” Mayock said. “My focus and energy -- as it typically is this time of year -- is squarely focused on the NFL Draft and NFL Network’s coverage of that event ... this year in my hometown of Philly!”

If Mayock were to land the job -- and it’s still a big if, but this is the Redskins, so anything is on the table -- everyone would immediately want to know how he feels about Cousins as the quarterback for the franchise. Good news: Mayock’s a media member, so he’s already espoused his opinion on that all over the place.

As noted by J.P. Finlay of CSN Washington, Mayock spoke to Redskins.com about the matter and said he thinks Cousins is the guy.

“I do believe Kirk Cousins is the quarterback of the Redskins for the future and I think a lot of that is philosophically, he aligns perfectly with what Jay Gruden wants to do,” Mayock said. “So yeah I do believe he’s the guy.”

Mayock added that everyone at Cousins’ pro day was blown away by what he was able to do and then pointed to the dearth of franchise quarterbacks and the importance of developing them.

“I think the result is that we only have 10 or 12 franchise quarterbacks,” he said. “We don’t take the time to develop them. So this kid got some time and then he got a head coach that believed in him, Jay Gruden, and what he does well matches up with what Jay Gruden wants to do. So I think it was the confluence of a smart, tough kid, along with a coach that believed in him and an offense that fits him and he’s taken advantage of it.”

The idea of Mayock being in charge of the Redskins’ roster less than two weeks after doing almost a week’s worth of live television coverage for the scouting combine is pretty nuts.

But there’s a little bit of “maybe it’s just crazy enough to work here” too. If Mayock’s spent the last year working on analyzing this draft class, he might well be further ahead than every other GM out there, if only because of the time he’s had to prepare. He would be able, in theory, to put together a pretty outstanding draft class.

The odd thing about this report, though? The Redskins reportedly won’t hire a GM until after the draft. They are also, according to ESPN, considering Mark Dominik as a candidate. Dominik is currently at ESPN and was previously the Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager, where he replaced none other than current Redskins president Bruce Allen.

If he’s offered the job, though, he better understand the risks that come with stepping foot into Washington. Not everyone (anyone?) comes out very clean on the other side.