Theismann rips Kaepernick, wants NFL to make all players stand for national anthem

If Colin Kaepernick had been teammates with Joe Theismann, it's probably safe to say that the former Redskins quarterback would've never voted for Kaepernick to win any type of team award.

During an appearance on Fox News on Tuesday, Theismann became the latest person to weigh in on the Kaepernick controversy. Over the course of the three-minute interview, Theismann managed to rip everyone from Kaepernick to the 49ers to commissioner Roger Goodell. Theismann also called for the NFL to institute a rule that would require players to stand for the national anthem.

The former quarterback, who was on the Redskins team that won Super Bowl XVII, began the interview by saying that Kaepernick had no business winning the team's Len Eshmont Award.

The award, which is the most prestigious honor that the 49ers hand out each season, was voted on by San Francisco players and is given to the player who "best exemplifies the inspirational and courageous play of Len Eshmont."

Theismann couldn't figure out why anyone in the 49ers locker room would consider Kaepernick "inspirational or courageous."

"You're a 2-14 football team, he's won one football game. What has he inspired?" Theismann said. "Inspired and courageous? You're 2-14. What did he inspire? He's [1-10] as a quarterback [in 2016]. What [did] he possibly inspire?"

Kaepernick's record on the field didn't really have anything to do with him winning the award, as it was voted on by his teammates. The 49ers quarterback made the decision to protest racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem, and let's just say, that doesn't sit well with Theismann.

"I don't agree with what he's done," Theismann said. "As a matter of fact, the American flag -- and I wear one on my lapel very proudly no matter where I go -- it stands for the right to be able to do the things that you want to do, to be able to stand up and have a difference of opinion. I agree with that part of it, but not when you're on the job."

To keep a Kaepernick situation from happening again, the former Redskins quarterback wants to the NFL to implement a policy that would require all players to stand during the national anthem.

"I would like to see the National Football League finally stand up and take a stance and say, 'As part of our new policy going forward, we're going to adopt the same policy that the NBA has, that you will stand for the national anthem,'" Theismann said.

However, the 66-year-old doesn't see that policy ever being instituted because he doesn't think NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has the fortitude to make a decision like that.

"I think he's been wishy-washy," Theismann said. "I think you have to stand up and present it to the owners. I think that the National Football League has to take a stance."

Goodell has gone on the record saying that he supports Kaepernick's right to protest, but he doesn't like the fact that the 49ers quarterback kneels during the national anthem.

As for Theismann, who ripped RG3 in August for getting a tattoo of his new girlfriend on his arm, he says Kaepernick should be welcome to protest, just not in the workplace.

"One of the issues I had a problem was that socks that he's worn depicting a pig's head with an officer's hat on. Everyone has the right to express their opinion, but not in the workplace," Theismann said.