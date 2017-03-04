There reportedly is mutual interest between Brandon Marshall and the Patriots
Marshall spent the last two seasons with the Jets and has previously expressed interest in New England
Brandon Marshall is no longer with the New York Jets, but he might get to play against them twice next season. According to a report from the Boston Globe, there is mutual interest between Marshall and the New England Patriots.
Marshall was released by the Jets earlier this week as part of an ongoing roster purge of older veterans. Nick Mangold and Darrelle Revis each saw their time in New York come to an end, and five more vets -- including Eric Decker and Sheldon Richardson -- could be next.
Marshall stated last season that he was intrigued by the idea of playing for the Pats, given that he has never been to the playoffs in his 11-year NFL career. However, he also said that Tom Brady isn’t the best player ever and that people talk about Bill Belichick too much, so who knows how seriously we can take his interest in playing there.
If he does sign with New England, he wouldn’t be nearly the first high-profile wideout to spent a late-career season playing with Belichick and Brady. The Patriots have been known to bring in ring-seeking veterans they can grab on one-year deals (Chad Johnson and Reggie Wayne), and if they can get Marshall at an agreeable price, he’d make a heck of a weapon for Brady and provide a different look in the passing game.
