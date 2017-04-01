There's reportedly almost no scenario where the Buccaneers sign Adrian Peterson

The fact that Adrian Peterson is a huge name results in him receiving a lot more attention in the free agency market than your average 30-year-old running back coming off a meniscus injury. But all of the attention hasn’t been able to help Peterson garner a contract, or even much interest from various NFL teams since the Vikings cut him loose .

The Vikings officially shut the door on a possible Peterson return when they signed Latavius Murray. The Raiders appear to be more interested in a retired Marshawn Lynch than Peterson. The Giants won’t rule him out but it’s only in a “never say never” kind of way .

And now the Buccaneers, the team that always made the most sense for AP, are reportedly out of the running for bringing in the veteran.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Bucs are not eying a scenario where Peterson ends up in Tampa Bay, but instead willing to wait for the draft and Doug Martin to figure out their plan.

From Stroud:

You never say never when it comes to personnel matters, but it’s hard to be more definitive than to say Peterson is definitely NOT in the Bucs plans. [...] No telling where Peterson eventually lands, but there’s almost no scenario where you can picture him in Tampa Bay.

Tampa popped up as a team that would make a lot of sense for Peterson because of the concerns about Doug Martin, who is dealing with some off-field issues and who will be suspended for at least the first three games of the 2017 season . Peterson also mentioned them as a team he would be interested in if he didn’t stay in Minnesota.

Those thoughts doubled down when Peterson was spotted working out with Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston recently.

But it appears the connection is unfounded. Like everything else in the NFL, it might come back to the money. Peterson apparently wants to be paid a hefty sum , and the Buccaneers apparently don’t want to cough it up.