Titans coach: Marcus Mariota no longer has a limp and is 'on schedule' for recovery

PHOENIX -- Titans coach Mike Mularkey said Tuesday that quarterback Marcus Mariota is doing well in his recovery from the broken fibula he suffered in his right leg Dec. 24 at Jacksonville. Mariota should be ready for the start of training camp, if not sooner.

Mularkey said at the NFL’s annual league meetings that Mariota is no longer wearing a boot on his leg and no longer has a limp. He was originally given a four- to five-month timetable for his recovery, but Mularkey said “he’s right on schedule, if not ahead.”

Mariota is back home in Hawaii to host a golf tournament, and he was able to run on the beach. He described his rehabilitation as “going a little better than planned” in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Marcus Mariota QB / Tennessee (2016 stats) CMP %: 61.2 YDS: 3,426 TD: 26 INT: 9 RUSH YDS: 349 RUSH TD: 2

Mularkey doesn’t want to rush Mariota back on the field for the start of organized team activities in late May, but he’ll be re-evaluated at that time.

“If he’s ready, we’ll see what he can do,” Mularkey said. “But we’re going to make sure he is that and just listen to the doctors and listen to Marcus and how he feels. We’ll allow him to do what he’s capable of doing.”

Prior to returning to Hawaii, Mariota was doing his rehab in Oregon, where he went to school. He was injured in the Week 16 game against the Jaguars after being sacked by defensive tackle Sheldon Day, and this is the second time in two years he’s failed to complete a 16-game season.

He missed Week 17 last year and was out four games with knee injuries as a rookie in 2015. Despite the missed time, Mularkey still considers Mariota one of the future stars at quarterback in the NFL.

“He’s not far away,” Mularkey said. “He took a step last year. Your second year in the league, much more comfortable, much more confident. His ability to do what he’s done, continue to do that, don’t have a drop-off. Maintain your consistency, don’t have a drop-off. And I don’t believe he will.”

Mariota completed 61.2 percent of his passes in 2016 for 3,426 yards, 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and he added 349 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He turned into a good Fantasy option and finished as the No. 13 quarterback in standard leagues.

Fantasy owners are hoping Mariota makes a full recovery for the start of this season because he can be a starting option in the majority of leagues this year, and he’s worth drafting with a late-round pick. He had nine games with at least 20 Fantasy points in 2016, and hopefully he can build off that performance this season now that it appears he will be 100 percent for Week 1.