Titans GM says there's a '50-50' chance he trades No. 5 pick as QB market heats up

This draft class may not be much to write home about, but that doesn't mean teams in desperate need of a franchise passer won't try to talk themselves into why Mitchell Trubisky or Deshaun Watson or Patrick Mahomes are worth taking earlier than perhaps their talents dictate. Or, as is the case this time of year, front offices could be smokescreen' and obfuscatin'.

We'll know one way or another in a few hours. For now, the speculation continues. Which brings us to the Titans, who are set at quarterback with Marcus Mariota but have the No. 5 pick. And with no quarterback expected to go first overall to the Browns, the thinking is that the first team to sweet-talk the Titans into trading out of the No. 5 pick will grab their quarterback of the future.

So, all else being equal in the days leading up to the draft, what's the likelihood a deal happens?

Titans general manager Jon Robinson said there's a "50-50" chance the team makes a trade in Round 1 (in addition to the No. 5 pick, they also have the No. 18 pick).

"We've had a few calls," Robinson said Tuesday, via the Tennessean's Jason Wolf. "I think there's some that are just investigative, just trying to see if anything is going on around us. And we've had a couple a little more serious in nature about potentially moving."

Since Robinson was hired in January 2016, he's been responsible for five trades, including the top pick in last year's draft that allowed the quarterback-needy Rams to draft Jared Goff. It's a recurring theme.

"Over the last week or so the quarterback market has maybe heated up a little bit," Robinson said, before adding, "at least from what I can see on the internet. I don't know how legit it is. But again I think we're in a good position at five and 18 to get two good football players if we stay there."

