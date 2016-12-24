Titans' Marcus Mariota leaves field on cart, diagnosed with fractured fibula

The Titans' 2016 season may have just come to a screeching halt

The Titans' season may have just ended.

All they had to do was win out and they would make the playoffs. Instead, late in the third quarter, with Tennessee trailing Jacksonville, 25-10, quarterback Marcus Mariota was sacked from behind by Sheldon Day. It looked innocuous enough at the time, but the Titans' medical staff reportedly had to apply an air cast to Mariota's leg, and he left the field on a cart.

The Titans initially called it an ankle injury. However, after the game Mike Mularkey told reporters that Mariota had suffered a fractured fibula.

Stepping in for Mariota: veteran journyeman Matt Cassel, who has appeared in just two games this season, and thrown just one pass. Cassel had some success upon entering the game, going 13 for 24 for 124 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Mariota completed just 8 of 20 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown. Neither performance was good enough, as the Jaguars finished the Titans off by a 38-17 score.

It'll be Cassel under center for the Titans in Week 17 against the Texans, who can lock up the AFC South with a win against the Bengals on Saturday night. If Houston can't get the win at home, their Week 17 matchup with Cassel the Titans will be for the division title and the playoff spot that comes with it.

CBS Sports Writer

Ryan Wilson has been an NFL writer for CBS Sports since June 2011, and he's covered five Super Bowls in that time. Ryan previously worked at AOL's FanHouse from start to finish, and Football Outsiders... Full Bio

