Todd Bowles rejoins Jets in Foxborough, will coach against Patriots
Despite being hospitalized on Friday, Bowles will be with the team
Even though he was hospitalized on Friday with an undisclosed illness, Jets coach Todd Bowles plans to coach the Jets in Foxborough against the Patriots.
Head coach Todd Bowles arrived at the team hotel this morning and will travel with the Jets to Gillette Stadium.
At this time, it is unclear whether Bowles will direct the team from the sideline or the coaches booth.
According to reports, Bowles was visited by GM Mike Mccagnan in the hospital, while assistant head coach Mike Caldwell handled the walkthrough for the team.
The struggling Jets are 4-10 heading into their Week 16 matchup against the Patriots where they will walk into Gillette Stadium as a 16.5-point underdog.
To no one's surprise, Bowles has been under fire in terms of job security. Multiple media outlets in New York have been calling for his ouster over the past few weeks, and he's been put in a rough situation when it comes to the Jets quarterback situation.
Bryce Petty is the starter and Christian Hackenberg, taken in the second round last year, is only available to play if the Jets are being "killed" so badly it warrants basically giving up.
Put another way: it isn't hard to see how Bowles could be stressed in 2016.
He's the fourth NFL coach to be hospitalized this season. Gary Kubiak of the Broncos (migraines), Bruce Arians of the Cardinals (chest pains and stomach issues) and Mike Zimmer of the Vikings (eye surgery) all also have had pretty major medical trips this season.
Fortunately Bowles' issues appear to be relatively minor -- regardless of where he coaches, if he's with the team on Saturday, it means he's healthy enough to do the hefty job of managing an NFL team in a divisional road game.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
NFL fantasy football Week 16 live blog
Here's everything you need to know about injuries and starts heading into Week 16
-
Kyle Rudolph has custom reindeer cleats
The Vikings tight end's custom cleats will go down in history
-
Bentley pupil becomes Cardinals starter
Boggs, the first lineman LeCharles Bentley trained, finally started his first game in Week...
-
Rams not locked in on big-name coach
While a Jon Gruden-type could be their ultimate hire, L.A. execs are looking far and wide
-
Jags casting wide net in coaching search
Several college and pro names are in the mix as Jacksonville hunts for a new leader
-
Texans players wanted Osweiler benched
Texans players were more than ready to see Tom Savage under center last Sunday
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre