Todd Bowles rejoins Jets in Foxborough, will coach against Patriots

Even though he was hospitalized on Friday with an undisclosed illness, Jets coach Todd Bowles plans to coach the Jets in Foxborough against the Patriots.

From the Jets announcement:

Head coach Todd Bowles arrived at the team hotel this morning and will travel with the Jets to Gillette Stadium. At this time, it is unclear whether Bowles will direct the team from the sideline or the coaches booth.

According to reports, Bowles was visited by GM Mike Mccagnan in the hospital, while assistant head coach Mike Caldwell handled the walkthrough for the team.

The struggling Jets are 4-10 heading into their Week 16 matchup against the Patriots where they will walk into Gillette Stadium as a 16.5-point underdog.

To no one's surprise, Bowles has been under fire in terms of job security. Multiple media outlets in New York have been calling for his ouster over the past few weeks, and he's been put in a rough situation when it comes to the Jets quarterback situation.

Bryce Petty is the starter and Christian Hackenberg, taken in the second round last year, is only available to play if the Jets are being "killed" so badly it warrants basically giving up.

Put another way: it isn't hard to see how Bowles could be stressed in 2016.

He's the fourth NFL coach to be hospitalized this season. Gary Kubiak of the Broncos (migraines), Bruce Arians of the Cardinals (chest pains and stomach issues) and Mike Zimmer of the Vikings (eye surgery) all also have had pretty major medical trips this season.

Fortunately Bowles' issues appear to be relatively minor -- regardless of where he coaches, if he's with the team on Saturday, it means he's healthy enough to do the hefty job of managing an NFL team in a divisional road game.