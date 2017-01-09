Tom Brady calls Giants on boat 'a tricky situation,' reveals his off-week approach

The entire world is talking about the Giants and their trip to a boat the week before losing to the Packers in the wild-card round, 38-13. The numbers say the Giants played worse, Odell Beckham admitted it was a distraction during the week leading up to the game and Eli Manning basically called out his guys on Monday.

Eli Manning on the boat: "You just have to learn the perception of things makes it different. If you do things, you have to back it up." — Jane McManus (@janesports) January 9, 2017

The Giants didn't play poorly because they were on a boat. But the optics of the situation and the New York media jumping all over the picture and narrative didn't help anyone.

Don't think the Giants are the first people to leave town before a playoff game either. Bill Belichick was caught napping on a boat himself, and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, in an interview with WEEI, said Monday he traveled a lot of places when he was younger as well.

The difference? His travel "wasn't publicized."

"Well, you know, that's a tricky situation. Players are off. Everyone decides what they want to do with in their off time. When I was young, I did a lot of things that when I look back I wish I wouldn't have done," Brady said. "Flying cross country, you know, and things like that. It just wasn't publicized. It's up for every time to decide. Coach Belichick, for example, last week we worked Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. And had the weekend to kind of rest a little bit, rest our bodies. The Chiefs had the whole week off. Every team has a different personality.

"When you win it takes care of all those things, it sucks when you lose, but that's ..."

Brady was cut off at that point, primarily because the hosts wanted to know what he would do if Julian Edelman and Martellus Bennett wanted to go hang out on a boat before the Pats game.

"I don't know," Brady said. "I honestly don't know."

For what it's worth, Brady certainly sounded like he wanted to say he would ask the guys not to go, but also wouldn't want to be the guy who actually asked.

If you're curious about where Brady went, he said that he traveled to California one time while injured before realizing it was a disastrous idea and decided to fly back.

"I flew out -- I was from California. So when I had off time that's where I went. And that was, looking back, there was actually one time where I was injured pretty good and I decided to do it, and I landed and stayed overnight and I realized I better fly back," Brady said.

"So I flew back the next morning because it wasn't a very smart decision. You're younger, you don't have all the experience that you have. I'm at a point where doing this as long as I have, I cherish the opportunity that we have and I'm putting everything into it. I'll have time at the end of the year to do the things I want to do but right now it's focus on what my job is and that's to put everything I have into this week."

He also added that as you get older you worry more about the people you're dealing with (and less about yourself) when making the decisions you make as it relates to your free time.

"There are a lot of people, like our coaches and our families that have put off a lot of things for all of us to get to this point," Brady said. "There's a lot of support you need to play this many weeks of football. You want to go out and play your best. We're in there ready today, ready to go, ready to work ... hopefully it all pays off."

It's not just football players who deal with an increased level of self awareness when it comes to decision making as they get older. That's a pretty standard operating procedure for human beings in general.

People in their 30's with families are a lot more apt to make reasonable, less-selfish decisions than people in their early 20's.

The Giants players weren't selfish, per se, but it's pretty clear a very innocuous little decision backfired on them in a surprising way. They're in the, uh, same boat as Brady, learning from the past to make it easier in the future.