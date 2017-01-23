Tom Brady claims he didn't hear Patriots fans mocking Roger Goodell

If revenge is a dish best served cold, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are cooking in a freezer right now. The two faces of the Patriots organization wouldn't tell you, but they're probably, along with the Kraft family, fairly thrilled about the possibility of winning Super Bowl LI and seeing Roger Goodell on that postgame podium.

Goodell is the one who suspended Brady four games over Deflategate, nearly took him to the Supreme Court in a lawsuit and also the guy who hasn't been to a Patriots game in over two years. The relationship is a little frosty.

The commish isn't popular with Pats fans either and they serenaded the commish from afar with chants of "Where is RAH-JAH?" ("Roger" but with a screaming Boston accent) during the Patriots' 36-15 mashing of the Steelers on Sunday.

Asked about the cheers for Goodell after the game, Brady claimed he couldn't hear anyone chanting anything about Roger being AWOL from Gillette Stadium.

"I didn't hear that chant," Brady said. "I did hear them singing to Bon Jovi though, that was pretty cool."

What a beautiful answer. The Bon Jovi singing -- fans finished off the final lines of the "Living on a Prayer" chorus in stadium a capella style -- was definitely louder than the Goodell chants but they were both also loud enough to hear on television and probably the Patriots sideline.

So Brady can deny hearing the chants and move on without commenting about how he feels relative to said chants (he probably thinks they're hysterical) while also letting everyone know that yes, he did hear the chants and, yes, he does find them hysterical.

The Patriots quarterback also declined to comment on whether missing the first four games of the season with his suspension made the Super Bowl trip that much sweeter.

"Well that's because of the hard work of a lot of people from my coaches to my teammates to our families that support us. It takes a lot of people, a lot of hard work and a lot of effort over the course of many months," Brady said. "This didn't start at 6:40 tonight. This thing started in April. It really started before that in free agency when we were picking up guys like [Chris] Hogan and drafting guys like Malcolm Mitchell and guys who were in rehab like LG [LeGarrette Blount] and D-Lew [Dion Lewis] and Dev [James Develin] and Nate [Solder]. It's a lot of hard work.

"There are only two teams left standing and I'm happy we're one of them. That's what our goal is and it's nice to be able to achieve that."

The Patriots will continue to say all the right things leading up to the game on Sunday, Feb. 5 against the Falcons ( New England is a three-point favorite) but let's not pretend they aren't hoping for an awkward encounter with Goodell on a confetti-filled podium.