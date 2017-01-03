Tom Brady doesn't drink Gatorade on the sideline, he drinks this instead

When most NFL players need to rehydrate during a game, they usually just grab a cup of water or a cup of Gatorade and guzzle it down. However, that's not what Tom Brady does because Tom Brady isn't going to pollute his body with that type of stuff.

You need water to live, but Tom Brady needs billions of electrolytes, which is why he brings his own secret drink to the Patriots' sideline each week.

When you see Brady drinking from a cup on the sideline during a game, he's drinking a concoction that was specially made for him, and on Monday, he finally revealed what goes in that concoction during an interview on WEEI's Kirk and Callahan Show.

"I have this lemon drink with a ton of electrolytes in it," Brady said. "It doesn't have any sugar. I just load it up on electrolytes and ... it just keeps me right where I need to be."

Tom Brady shuns normal drinks. USATSI

If you were hoping to get the secret recipe for Brady's drink, you're probably going to have take someone on the Patriots' training staff hostage because they're the only ones who know exactly what Brady is drinking.

"I don't know how they make it. The training staff does it for me," Brady said.

The fact that Brady has his own secret drink on the sideline shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone. After all, this is the same guy who doesn't eat sugar, white flour, olive oil, iodized salt, tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, eggplants, caffeine or dairy products because they're all bad for his body.

Basically, if you want to be an MVP candidate at age 39, all you have to do is give up all normal foods.

If you're wondering what Brady is allowed to eat, his personal chef revealed that information last January. According to Brady's chef, the Patriots quarterback diet consists of "80 percent" vegetables and 20 percent other things like "brown rice, quinoa, millet, beans."

Brady is also allowed to eat lean meats like grass-fed organic steak, duck, chicken and wild salmon.

If any of this sounds fascinating to you, you can live like Brady by either purchasing his Cookbook/Nutrition manual or by purchasing all the 50ml bottles of electrolytes that his company sells at TB12.com.