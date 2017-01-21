Tom Brady ducks question when asked about phone call to Donald Trump
The Patriots quarterback was in no mood to talk about the 45th president
After getting a shoutout from Donald Trump on Thursday, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady decided not to return the favor during his press conference on Friday.
The shoutout to Brady came during Trump's pre-inauguration dinner in Washington D.C. on Thursday. During a pre-meal speech, Trump mentioned that Patriots owner Robert Kraft was in attendance. Trump also mentioned that Brady had called him to congratulate him on his inauguration.
"In the audience we have somebody that's under no pressure whatsoever 'cause he's got a great quarterback named Tom Brady, and a great coach named Belichick: Bob Kraft," Trump said. "So good luck, Bob. Your friend Tom just called, he feels good. He called to congratulate us, he feels good. Good luck. You're going to do great things."
#BREAKING: President-elect @realDonaldTrump calls out #Patriots— WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) January 20, 2017
owner Robert Kraft, QB #TomBrady at a GOP dinner in DC. #TrumpInaugurationpic.twitter.com/KQA8UWzuy6
At his press conference on Friday, Brady got asked two questions about Trump and he only had exactly 14 words to say on the subject.
First, Brady was asked what he said to Trump during the call.
"I don't have much to say," Brady replied.
Then someone asked if Brady even called Trump at all.
"Did I call him? Let's talk about football," Brady said.
Brady clearly wasn't in the mood to talk politics, and that might be because he was banned from talking about the subject by his wife, Gisele. Back in November, Gisele went on Instagram to let everyone know that she's not backing Trump.
A day after Gisele's Instagram post, Brady stopped answering questions about politics. In early November, Brady had said he was going to reveal who he voted for during his weekly radio show. However, he eventually changed his mind and decided not to reveal his vote.
Just in case you're wondering, Brady and Trump have been friends since 2002 when Brady was a judge in the Miss USA pageant, which was being run by Trump's organization at the time.
"I met him probably 15, 16 years ago," Brady said. "We've played golf together many, many times and I've always had a good time with him. He's been a friend of mine. He's supported our team. He's supported the Patriots. He's been on the Patriots sideline a lot. He's always called me after games to encourage me over the course of 15 years. That's kind of the way it is."
Trump is scheduled to be interviewed during the pregame show of Super Bowl LI, and you can bet that if the Patriots are playing, Brady's name will likely come up somewhere between once and 40 times.
