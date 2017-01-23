Tom Brady explains the details behind his friendship with Donald Trump

One might think that an interview with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady after he helped clinch a berth to Super Bowl LI would be just about football -- and maybe a little about Roger Goodell -- but one would be wrong, because President Donald Trump is also going to get mentioned.

That's what happened with Brady on WEEI's "Kirk and Callahan" show Monday morning following the Patriots' 36-17 blasting of the Steelers in the AFC Championship Game. Brady was asked by the hosts about the issues that pop up when he's asked about calling Trump, who has long said Brady is a friend, and Brady said he tries to avoid "distractions" and "negativity."

"I'm a pretty positive person, so I don't want to create any distractions for our team and so forth," Brady said. "I just try and stay positive and actually this world could use a little more positivity. Everything's not great in this world and everything is not great in life. But if you try and take a positive approach ... I try to do that. I try to do that in practice. I try to do that with my team. I try to do that with my family. That's how I go about life. I don't like negativity. I don't like a lot of confrontation. Those things don't make me feel very good. I wouldn't be a great talk show host."

Brady was previously spotted with a "Make America Great Again" Trump hat in his locker room. Things got awkward with his wife Gisele Bundchen, however, when she said the couple was not supporting Trump during the campaign, despite Trump claiming Brady called him and said he voted for the Republican candidate.

Brady has been dodging Trump questions during press conferences ever since November, and that included during a press conference prior to the AFC Championship Game.

Pressed on the issue as to whether he has called President Trump previously, Brady did admit to making that phone call in the past.

"Ummm, I have called him, yes, in the past. Sometimes he calls me. Sometimes I call him," Brady said. "But, again, that's been someone that I've known. I always try to keep it in context because for 16 years you know someone before maybe he was in the position that he was in. He's been very supportive of me for a long time. It's just a friendship. I have a lot of friends. I call a lot of people."

The hosts were about to bolt and move onto a different topic (the "quarterback question" which is a chance for Brady to promote some product) when Brady brought it back to Trump.

"Why does everybody make such a big deal? I don't understand it," Brady jumped back in.

Brady's point was he can be friends with someone without agreeing with all the things that person does or says. He's previously said he supports all of his friends when asked about Trump.

"I don't want to get into it, but if you know someone it doesn't mean you agree with everything they say or they do. You have a lot of friends in your life," Brady said. "I think there are things that are based in your own dealings with someone that is a personal dealing, not a public dealing. Because you have personal experiences."

And he added that he doesn't believe in "a lot" of the things that other people think.

"I don't believe in a lot of things," Brady said. "Not to denounce anything. There's different things ... I feel like, I've known Gerry [Callahan] for a long time and I would consider, I don't know friends, but would be very cordial if I saw you and I think we would have a lot of things to talk about. I don't agree with everything. That's fine, right?"

It was pointed out that Brady, if he was a middle-of-the-pack quarterback with no Super Bowl wins, could probably get away with openly talking about his political beliefs and friendship with Trump. Brady agreed with that, before he summed everything up perfectly about how the Patriots operate.

"I think in the situation I'm in, in the middle of the football season, I just don't want to be a distraction for our team," Brady said. "There are too many guys that are working hard in one direction to help us win games to help us get to the point where we are now.

"You just don't want to be a distraction. There are too many distractions in life."