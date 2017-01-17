Tom Brady gushes over Aaron Rodgers: 'I can't do many of those things'

When it's all said and done, there is a very good chance Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers go down as top-five all-time quarterbacks. Brady is already there, easily, and if Rodgers can close out his career with another Super Bowl win (or two) he'll be in the discussion.

The Packers quarterback is probably the most physically talented person to ever throw the ball, and he does things that no one else can do. If you need more proof, just listen to Brady gush over Rodgers' physical abilities in an interview with WEEI.

The Patriots star admitted Rodgers does things no one else, himself included, is capable of doing.

"Well I think he does things that no one in the league has ever done or can do, just because of his physical ability. And some of the plays he makes, they're just phenomenal," Brady said. "And I've seen a lot of them. Not just the throws, the scrambles, he had one in the Giants game ... some of the plays yesterday, it's just his style of play. And he's been doing that for a while.

"I always love watching his tape, admiring all the things he can do, because I can't do many of those things."

Asked specifically about the Jared Cook catch, one of the greatest throws you'll ever see given the stakes and the situation, Brady pointed out that Rodgers makes what should be impossible look "effortless."

"I think he makes everything look so simple because he's got such an efficient delivery. So everything looks effortless with him, which is really the amazing part," Brady said. "He is definitely working hard, but he's making hard look easy and I think that's the amazing part about what he does. It's a very effortless style he plays with. The velocity of the ball, the placement of the ball, he's just an incredible player."

Brady has plenty of big throws himself, many of them coming in huge moments to set up massive victories. The entire early portion of his career was a master's course on being clutch.

But even Brady understands he can't do all the things Rodgers can do. It's a combination of Rodgers' athleticism, his arm strength and his throwing motion. Again, watch the Cook throw:

Rodgers is rolling away from the pocket, he resets his feet multiple times and when he finally releases the ball he's throwing across his body back to the left. His release point is just absurd.

Just so absurd where he threw this ball from. pic.twitter.com/V9OIPJiWtL — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 16, 2017

The throw maintains the necessary velocity to be a laser down the sideline, but it doesn't rise much. It stays nearly flat and lands in a hole the size of a catcher's mitt. Getting that much power behind a throw like that is just superhuman-type stuff.

Brady saying he can't do the things Rodgers can isn't anything other than a realistic admission of what Rodgers is capable of -- it's precisely why, regardless of who's hurt and what weapons are around him, Rodgers is so terrifying.