Tom Brady just announced he's writing a book and it's already an Amazon best-seller

The business of Tom Brady is booming. Brady, who just wrapped up his fifth Super Bowl-winning season, has a cookbook that costs more than $200 and a meal-delivery service through Team Carrot that is doing very well. 

In case you need more proof, take a look at Brady's new book, which he announced Thursday afternoon and which is already a freaking bestseller on Amazon. 

That's not just sports books or sports biographies -- although Brady has the No. 1 (hardcover) and No. 2 (Kindle version) best-selling book in those categories on Amazon too. That's all books on Amazon. It hit No. 1 on Thursday afternoon as people were pre-ordering it. 

The book, entitled The TB12 Method, is 320 pages and described in a press release as an "athlete's bible." Brady does point out in the release that it "can benefit all people regardless of age, athletic level, stage of life."

Brady will touch on how to take care of one's body through nutrition, training, hydration, etc., in the book. 

The Patriots quarterback pointed out on Instagram that he has been working on the book "for the past 12 years of my career." 

I am excited to share this with you, the culmination of what I have been working on for the past 12 years of my career - something that I know can benefit ALL people regardless of age, athletic level, or stage of life. So many people ask me, "What do I do to maintain my motivation and commitment to my sport? How is it possible to keep playing football at 40 years old?" So for anyone who's ever wondered why I feel better today than when I was 25, I've got something for you. Whether you’re a high school, college, or pro athlete, a coach, a farmer, an executive, a teacher, a doctor, a student, a parent, a graphic designer, ANYONE - I know the methods in this book can be a blueprint to better understanding how to maintain peak mental and physical fitness for the rest of your life. I call it the TB12 Method and it's coming soon (not the actual book cover pictured)... Link to preorder in bio! @tb12sports

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

It's easy to look at the #brand Brady is building as cult-ish and odd. Certainly his food choices are anything but normal. And yet, Brady is heading toward 40 years old with no sign of slowing down as he continues to build his legacy as the greatest quarterback -- and maybe player -- to ever play in the NFL

If he's got advice for young athletes, it is probably advice worth reading. 

The book will cost $29.99 for the hardcover and $14.99 for the Kindle edition. Hopefully it won't be as hard to get as his cookbook. 

