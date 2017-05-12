Tom Brady laughs at curses, graces cover of EA Sports 'Madden 18' GOAT edition

There aren't many things in life Tom Brady hasn't done. Get drafted in the sixth round and become a legend? Check. Win the most Super Bowls for a quarterback? Check. Make millions? Check. Marry a supermodel? Check. Develop your own $250 cookbook? Check.

End up on the cover of EA Sports 'Madden' video game? No check! Until now.

Brady finally made it big time Friday, as EA Sports announced that the New England Patriots quarterback would be the cover boy for "Madden 18," which also doubles as a special G.O.A.T. edition.

When you laugh at Father Time, why wouldn't you scream in the face of the Madden Curse?

Brady graces the cover of EA Sports Courtesy EA Sports

After all, Brady's teammate Rob Gronkowski was on the cover last year, and the Patriots still won the Super Bowl. Brady and Gronk are now the first teammates to appear on the cover in back-to-back years.

Another teammate, Julian Edelman, wanted to be on the cover and even suggested a possibility to EA on Instagram Thursday.

hey @eamaddennfl kiiiiiiiinda the perfect cover #justsayin A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on May 11, 2017 at 4:09pm PDT

But it's not hard to imagine Patriots fans freaking out over this decision. After all, they won the Super Bowl, but they did it without Gronk because he battled through injuries.

There's a lengthy history of the "Madden Curse" affecting cover athletes, although by and large it hasn't been a huge deal over the past few years. Most young athletes have embraced the role and not worried about consequences.

Brady is different, if only because of his age. But he doesn't sound remotely scared.

"The 'Madden NFL 18' cover is a great honor for me," Brady said. "Especially since I have been playing the game since growing up next to EA headquarters in the Bay area. I'm not one to believe in curses, so I'm ready to take the challenge head on like always! It doesn't stand a chance!"

Of course, there's also an interesting twist if you want to get on that G.O.A.T. edition with Brady -- paying up for the special edition will get you into the action earlier than everyone else.

According to EA Sports, "G.O.A.T. Edition owners get three-day early access, letting them start their season Aug. 22, while EA Access members can play for up to 10 hours starting Aug. 17 with the EA Access Play First Trial."

The full version of "Madden" will be available Aug. 25. In the meantime, Patriots fans can commence freaking out.