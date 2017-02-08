Tom Brady offered up a new, 'good' prognosis on his mom's health

Easily the most emotional moments of Super Bowl LI -- both in the week leading up to, during and after the game -- came via Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and some of the family health concerns he was dealing with all season.

It was reported during the week before the Super Bowl that Brady's mom has been battling an illness for the last 18 months, which was revealed later to be cancer. Brady was emotional all week and got a surprise visit in Houston from his mother, who attended her first Patriots game of the season.

On Monday's "Kirk and Callahan" radio show on WEEI, Brady provided an update on his mom's health, calling her prognosis "good" and discussing how huge it was to have her in Houston.

"Mom's doing better," Brady said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN Boston. "She's been through a lot. My dad has been through a lot. It's been a really hard year for them. Our prayers are with her. She's the best mom in the world, so it was nice to win for her, nice for her to be there."

"She didn't make it back to a game all season; it was so hard for them, but I just wanted her to try to get her rest," he continued. "She's been going through a lot, a lot of intensive treatment. But the prognosis is good. She's not quite through it yet, but hopefully there is some healing energy from our game. We just love her so much. Hopefully she really turns a corner. We all pray for that."

Brady's mom was spotted after the game down on the field wearing a bandanna, hugging Gisele Bundchen and then later Brady.

Brady's mother, Galynn Brady, embraces his wife, Gisele Bundchen after the Super Bowl. USATSI

It was an emotional scene all around, particularly since Brady promised to win the game for his mom.

The health of his mom lingered over the game, with wide receiver Julian Edelman saying before the overtime period that the Patriots should go win the game for "your mom, bro."

It's great to hear that her health is improving and hopefully the prognosis continues to be positive.