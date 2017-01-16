Tom Brady on locker-room video: Wouldn't go over well with Bill Belichick

If you haven't been completely out of touch with the NFL world since Sunday night, you likely already know that Steelers wideout Antonio Brown live-streamed on Facebook a portion of the team's post-game locker room festivities. Among other things fans saw was Steelers coach Mike Tomlin referring to the Patriots as "a--h----" and noting that they will have an extra day and a half of rest prior to the AFC title game next week.

Asked about the video during his weekly radio appearance on Monday, Pats quarterback Tom Brady had this to say, per CSN New England: "That's against our team policy. I don't think that would go over well with our coach."

Saying a video like that "wouldn't go over well" with Bill Belichick is one of the all-time great understatements, but Brady elaborated on how Belichick would feel about it, noting the coach's aversion to technology and social media.

"Every coach has a different style," Brady said. "Our coach, he's been in the league for 42 years and he's pretty old school. He's not into social media, and I think he lets everyone know that. I think our team has a policy. We don't show anything that should be private because he feels when we are inside our stadium, inside the walls, there has to be a degree of privacy that we have. What's done in the locker room should stay in the locker room."

It seems relatively safe to say the Pats will use the video as extra motivation for this Sunday's game (not that they really need any, but they probably will anyway), so at least Belichick will get something out of it.