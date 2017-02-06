Tom Brady on missing Super Bowl jersey: 'If it ends up on eBay, let me know'

HOUSTON -- The weirdest story by far to come out of Super Bowl LI is the disappearance of Tom Brady's jersey. Brady told Patriots owner Robert Kraft that someone grabbed his jersey after he got into the locker room.

It's almost impossible to imagine, considering how restricted access is to the locker room. Stealing a Super Bowl MVP's jersey should be impossible, and yet Brady's is gone.

Brady confirmed Monday at the Super Bowl LI MVP press conference he still doesn't know where it is. And that if you see it on eBay, to please let him know.

"The jersey, I put it in my bag and I came out and it wasn't there anymore," Brady said. "It's unfortunate because that's a nice piece of memorabilia. If it ends up on eBay, let me know."

Brady appeared not all that concerned about the missing jersey, really more perplexed by the disappearance than anything else.

Asked about being upset in the locker room over the lost jersey, Brady confirmed he wasn't thrilled and wanted to keep the "special" jersey but would live without it thanks to the Pats taking home the Lombardi Trophy.

"Those are pretty special ones to keep. What can you do?" Brady said. "I'll take the ring and that's good enough for me."

The comment from Brady about the jersey originate during a conversation with Kraft when the owner was handing out cigars, as captured by NFL.com's Dan Hanzus.

Robert Kraft handing out victory cigars, including a special visit to TB12. pic.twitter.com/4GVyJdbrfw — Dan Hanzus (@DanHanzus) February 6, 2017

The Patriots offered, via new video unearthed by Yahoo's The Postgame, to put someone at the door and check everyone who was leaving the locker room. Brady said later he didn't, in fact, find the jersey and made the eBay joke on Sunday night as well.

Originally I assumed someone with the Patriots or the NFL grabbed the jersey. But it's entirely possible that someone who was in the locker room decided to hijack the jersey and took off with it.

Should the jersey pop up on eBay it would a) go for an impossibly astronomical price and b) would probably create some sort of very intense investigation from the NFL into who ended up taking the jersey.