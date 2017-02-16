Tom Brady, Patriots reportedly in early stages of contract extension talks

Tom Brady is 39, but he was also arguably the best quarterback in the NFL during the 2016 season. He finished the year second to Matt Ryan in yards per attempt, passer rating, and QBR, as well as Football Outsiders’ DVOA and DYAR. In other words, despite his advancing age, Brady is showing zero signs of slowing down anytime soon.

With the Pats supposedly exploring trades for backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ahead of the NFL draft, it should come as no surprise that they’re also preparing negotiations to extend Brady’s contract. Per the Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe:

Tom Brady and the Patriots have expressed mutual interest in a new contract, per source. Very early talks. Nothing imminent. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) February 16, 2017

Brady’s current contract runs through 2019 and contains cap hits of $14 million, $22 million, and $22 million over the next three years. Such a deal would take him through his age-41 season.

There’s not all that much urgency for New England to give Brady a new deal considering he is locked up for three years at a comfortable price, but if he agitates for a bigger pay day or a longer contract, they can afford it pretty easily. The Pats have plenty of cap space available to give him an extension that might pay him more money over those three seasons (Spotrac has them nearly $63 million under the cap as of this writing) while also extending the deal out closer to his 45th birthday, which is a date he’s previously referenced as one he wants to reach.