Tom Brady starts a service that ships plant-only meals to your house for $78

As anyone who listens to the Roughing the Passer Podcast knows, I’m a big fan of Blue Apron and their delivery service (fresh, quality, easy to cook, etc.). Home-delivery meals is all the rage these days and now Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is getting in on the action.

On the heels of Brady’s $200 cookbook -- as well as his $50 bags of nuts -- Brady is now offering an at-home food delivery service for people interested in living the plant-based life that he’s embraced.

Brady’s diet is the stuff of legends ; he basically reinvented his approach to nutrition in order to make his career last longer. Brady focused on pliability and ingesting high-quality ingredients (as well as removing bizarre things like mushrooms and tomatoes from his diet) and it has obviously worked out, given his production at his advanced age.

Even though Brady’s food products are expensive, they’ve sold out almost immediately when he offers them online. So, the newest TB12 venture is actually a pretty smart idea.

At $78, it’s not cheap. That’s $78 per week for six total meals -- three meals total, with two servings in each of those meals -- which averages out to $13/meal.

Brady isn’t offering a deal where you can get your first three meals free (which you can get courtesy of the podcast here), but the total cost per meal isn’t out of control relative to what Brady charges for his cookbook and snacks.

And it’s not that much more expensive than a regular plan with Purple Carrot ($68), the company Brady has teamed up with to distribute the product. Purple Carrot is a plant-based meal service

“The TB12 Performance Meals are designed for anyone who’s looking to achieve or sustain their own peak performance,” Brady wrote in an email to CNBC. “Whether that’s in the gym, on the field, or at work. We want to inspire everyone -- not just athletes -- to be their best, and I think these meals will be a big step in that direction.”

Some of the items from the sample menu at Purple Carrot include: white lentil risotto with winter roasted vegetable, meyer lemon and cashew gemolata, ramen bowl with charred broccolini and gingered amaranth greens, crispy turnip cakes with quinoa tabbouleh and za’atar yogurt.

via PurpleCarrot.com

The TB12 subscription is different than a regular Purple Carrot subscription because TB12 “feature recipes that, on average, are higher in protein and calories to help fuel the higher metabolism needs of active individuals.” They are “also gluten-free, limited in soy and refined sugars.”

Hopefully one of the meal plans includes Brady’s favorite recipe from the cookbook : avocado ice cream.