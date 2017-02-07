Tom Brady to Gisele after she pleaded with him to retire: 'Too bad, babe'

Early in the 2015 season, Tom Brady told reporters that he felt like he could play 10 more years. He was 38 at the time.

Brady turns 40 in August. And even though he just put the finishing touches on his fifth Super Bowl title -- and his fourth Super Bowl MVP -- and with seemingly nothing left to prove, he has every intention of playing in 2017.

But if Gisele Bundchen, Brady's wife, had her way, the Patriots quarterback would have taken his last professional snap.

"If it was up to my wife, she would have me retire today," Brady told Sirius XM Radio. "She told me that last night three times. And I said, 'Too bad, babe, I'm having too much fun right now.' You know, I feel like I can still do it. If you love what you do and you're capable of doing it, then I might be so bored if I wasn't going out there knowing that I could still do it. So I'm going to work hard to be ready to go, and I still plan on playing for a long time."

Age affects different people in different ways, but Brady has somehow seemed to reverse the process. He's better now than ever, and there's no reason to think that suddenly changes in the coming months.

"In some ways, being more experienced and having your family life settled does allow you to focus a little bit more, too, because there's less B.S. in your life," Brady explained. "You have your family and you can go to work and focus on your job. And you expect your teammates to do the same."

In related news: The Patriots have won two of the last three Super Bowls and are early favorites to win it again next season.