Tom Brady's dad on whether QB had a concussion last season: 'He wouldn't tell us'

Last month, Gisele Bundchen told "CBS This Morning" that her husband, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, suffered a concussion at some point during the 2016 season. And now Tom Brady Sr. tells the Boston Globe that he wasn't aware of any concussion suffered by his son.

"It's a topic that's inflammatory," he told the Globe's Christopher Gasper. "It's a hot-button issue, so if somebody alludes to something, it's going to be blown up whether it's a big deal or not. We didn't get to any games last year, except the Super Bowl, so I wasn't aware of his health condition throughout the year. He wouldn't tell us."

That doesn't mean it didn't happen, though days after Bundchen spoke about her husband's concussion, Brady's agent said just that.

"Tom was not diagnosed with a concussion last year," Don Yee said at the time. "Many of the protocols and safeguards still are evolving, and it's obviously a good thing the organization and everyone close to him is vigilant and always looking out for his health."

And hours after Bundchen's interview, the NFL released a statement saying that there was no evidence that Brady had suffered a concussion last year. "We have reviewed all reports relating to Tom Brady from the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants and certified athletic trainer spotters who worked at Patriots' home and away 2016 season games as well as club injury reports that were sent to the league office," the league said. "There are no records that indicate that Mr. Brady suffered a head injury or concussion, or exhibited or complained of concussion symptoms. ...

"We have been in contact with the NFLPA and will work together to gather more information from the club's medical staff and Mr. Brady. The health and safety of our players is our foremost priority and we want to ensure that all our players have and continue to receive the best care possible."

And then last week, Patriots coach Bill Belichick weighed in on the matter.

"As you know, we file injury reports every week," Belichick said. "Not sure when the next one is due, probably some time in September, but we'll have one for you then."

The coach added: "We file our reports in compliance with the league guidelines."

Meanwhile, Brady Sr. concedes that the current NFL culture discourages players from revealing they've suffered a head injury -- Drew Brees and Richard Sherman are two notable examples -- but he adds that Brady has taken fewer hits than other players because he didn't play Pop Warner football and rarely played as a high school freshman and shared time during his junior and senior seasons at the University of Michigan.

That said, Brady Sr. understands the risks.

"I think every parent that sees their kid playing football knows that these guys are big and fast and things can happen that aren't always good," he told Gasper. "Hopefully, if something does happen, it will be dealt with as intelligently as possible."