Tom Brady's dad shoots down rumors that his son is retiring after 2017 season

The early part of this NFL offseason was spent speculating on Jimmy Garoppolo's professional future. Would he remain in New England, waiting patiently for Tom Brady to eventually call it a career, or would the Patriots sell him off to the highest bidder?

Nothing happened in free agency or the draft and Garoppolo is right where he started as the Patriots' backup quarterback. But he's entering the final year of his rookie contract and the team will have a decision to make next offseason: Sign Garoppolo to a long-term deal that pays him like a starter -- even though he currently isn't one -- or risk losing him to free agency; franchise tag him as a backup, which would mean paying a backup more than $20 million to hold a clipboard; or elevate him to starter and dump a 40-year-old Brady, who is signed through 2019, and will almost certainly still be one of the league's best quarterbacks.

Tom Brady Sr. recently addressed his son's future, in particular the scuttlebutt that Brady might retire after next season paving the way for Garoppolo. "I don't know where those rumors come from," Brady Sr. told the Boston Globe's Christopher Gasper. "I've certainly never heard those from my son's lips. At a certain point in time, you might fall out of love with it; what else is there to accomplish? But he loves football as much as he loves anything in his life. Why he would voluntarily give it up other than for family responsibilities, I don't know."

Which is pretty much what Brady has been saying anytime he's asked. After leading the Patriots to their fifth Super Bowl title this past February, Brady said he wants to play for another four or five years.

"I'd like to play until my mid-40s," Brady told TheMMQB.com's Peter King. "Then I'll make a decision. If I'm still feeling like I'm feeling today, who knows? Now, those things can always change. You do need long-term goals too. I know next year is not going to be my last year."

It seems preposterous to think that the Patriots would dump Brady but don't forget how he got his job back in 2001: The Pats dumped franchise quarterback Drew Bledsoe. Brady Sr. addressed that possibility.

"It may not be the Patriots want to have him, but 31 other teams do if Belichick and Kraft don't want to have him," he said. "You just don't know. He could get hurt the second game. If they win the Super Bowl, does the organization let him go?

"Last year, he threw 28 TDs and 2 picks and was arguably the league MVP. He will be 40 this year, but if you play like you're 29, how does that go over? As he said in the past, he is not too concerned with it right now. He is just focusing on improving every day. People say he is going to fall off. What's falling off, 35 TDs and 6 interceptions? The bar is set pretty high for him, so people are going to be scrutinizing everything in his game.

"In terms of Tommy going out on his terms, you just take it day by day. There is no sense worrying about next year."

Unless you're Garoppolo who admits to thinking about a future in New England beyond the 2017 season.

"You know, I entertain any possibility," Garoppolo said last week of signing an extension with the Pats. "I don't know, like I said, I'm not really thinking about too much right now. There's just so much going on with OTAs and training camp is right around the corner. That's where my focus is. We'll cross that bridge when we get there, I guess. ...

"It's your career, so you're obviously thinking about it a bit, but I mean with OTAs and everything going on, there's plenty to think about with that."