Tom Brady's mother has reportedly been ill for the past 18 months

Tom Brady is one of the best quarterbacks in the history of football, and to a lot of people (particularly in the New England area), he's a sports hero. Brady's hero, though, is his father. Or at least, that's what he told reporters at Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday.

Why?

"It's been a challenging year for my family, just for some personal reasons," Brady said. "It'll just be nice having everyone here watching us this weekend. That's my mom and dad. They've been so supportive my entire life, it's nice to be able to show them . . . to try to make them proud . . . My mom hasn't been to a game this season. My dad has been to [only] one. It's very atypical."

As for why Brady's mother hasn't been to a game this season, here's the reasoning, per CSN New England's Tom Curran:

A Brady family source told me Tuesday that Brady's mother, Galynn, has been dealing with health issues for the past 18 months. She's been doing much better recently, but her illness has been a major source of concern for the family, including Tom Brady Sr., and Brady's sisters, Julie, Maureen and Nancy.

That's certainly not an ideal situation for anyone to deal with, but Brady had an especially trying last year and a half already as he was embroiled in the Deflategate saga. His decision not to take the case to the Supreme Court, Curran reported, was informed in part by his mother's health situation.

Here's to hoping the family enjoys its time together this week in Houston, and that Mrs. Brady makes a full recovery.