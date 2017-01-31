Tom Brady's plan for LeBron in the NFL: 'Tight end. Split him out, just throw it up'

James was an all-state wide receiver in high school

For years, people in and around the NFL, the NBA, and sports media have speculated on what it would look like if LeBron James played football rather than basketball. LeBron was an all-state wide receiver at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio, and his 6-foot-8, 250-pound frame would make him incredibly difficult to deal with in an actual NFL setting.

This week at the Super Bowl, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady revealed that he's actually put some (emphasis on some) thought into how LeBron playing football would work.

Here he is doing just that back at SVSM:

The Patriots love to run their multi-tight end sets, and let's just say that LeBron, Rob Gronkowski, and Martellus Bennett would make one heck of a trio.

