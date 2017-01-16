Tom Brady's response to Earl Thomas' salty tweet is so Tom Brady

For the entirety of his NFL career, Tom Brady has plied his trade in the AFC East. The AFC East, besides Brady's Patriots, houses the New York Jets, the Buffalo Bills, and the Miami Dolphins -- three teams not exactly known for being consistent winners. The Pats, obviously, have dominated the division over the last 15 years. And though they almost certainly would have dominated any other division over the same period of time, that didn't stop Seahawks safety Earl Thomas from throwing some salt in Brady's direction this weekend.

Tom Brady has the easiest route... put his ass in our division and see what he does!!! #salty!! — Earl Thomas (@Earl_Thomas) January 15, 2017

Brady, confronted with this quote on his weekly radio appearance and asked if he likes getting under players' skin, had this to say: "No, I don't think I've ever been one to, you know, say something negative about anybody. It's just not my personality. I love Earl. I think he's a helluva player. I really wish him the best in his recovery."

How annoyingly classy is that? Earl gets all salty and Brady just says he wishes the dude best in his recovery from a broken leg. (Not that Brady or anyone on the Patriots would ever be expected to get into a war of words with an opponent, especially one that's not in the playoffs anymore, but still.) I think we can all agree that we wish Thomas the best in his recovery, but it's nice that Tom does, too.