Tom Coughlin's Jaguars have same policy toward ping-pong as Tom Coughlin's Giants

Players won't be able to play ping-pong in the locker room anymore, so consider the problem solved

The Jaguars restructured their front office this offseason by bringing in Tom Coughlin to fix a perennially awful team. On Monday, some drastic changes that were likely inspired by Coughlin took effect in Jacksonville.

First, the locker room was re-arranged so that young and veteran players are more evenly interspersed. Second -- and this is the important change -- the Jaguars' ping-pong table disappeared.

Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union reports:

The Jaguars got their first look at the re-organized locker room upon returning to the facility Monday.

Gone is the ping-pong table that was a constant presence in the middle of the locker room.

Because that was the problem all along.

All jokes aside, the Coughlin-led front office definitely has a better idea of what it's doing than I do. With that being said, I'm pretty sure the Patriots -- the best sports franchise since 2001 -- have a ping-pong table in their locker room. Last June, Danny Amendola told a story about Tom Brady losing to him in a game of ping-pong at the Patriots' facility, which seems to confirm its existence. So, ping-pong definitely hasn't negatively impacted the Patriots.

But as Pro Football Talk noted, this is sorta Coughlin's go-to move. When he became the coach of the Giants in 2004, he removed their ping-pong table immediately. He wound up winning two Super Bowls with the franchise. 

"I didn't play ping-pong as much, you know, so it doesn't matter to me," Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith said, per First Coast News. "But some of my teammate are really good ping-pong players, so maybe they are, so for them, I feel sorry. But, hey, if it's a distraction, get it out of here."

CBS Sports Writer

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories