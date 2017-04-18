Tom Coughlin's Jaguars have same policy toward ping-pong as Tom Coughlin's Giants
Players won't be able to play ping-pong in the locker room anymore, so consider the problem solved
The Jaguars restructured their front office this offseason by bringing in Tom Coughlin to fix a perennially awful team. On Monday, some drastic changes that were likely inspired by Coughlin took effect in Jacksonville.
First, the locker room was re-arranged so that young and veteran players are more evenly interspersed. Second -- and this is the important change -- the Jaguars' ping-pong table disappeared.
Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union reports:
The Jaguars got their first look at the re-organized locker room upon returning to the facility Monday.
Gone is the ping-pong table that was a constant presence in the middle of the locker room.
Because that was the problem all along.
All jokes aside, the Coughlin-led front office definitely has a better idea of what it's doing than I do. With that being said, I'm pretty sure the Patriots -- the best sports franchise since 2001 -- have a ping-pong table in their locker room. Last June, Danny Amendola told a story about Tom Brady losing to him in a game of ping-pong at the Patriots' facility, which seems to confirm its existence. So, ping-pong definitely hasn't negatively impacted the Patriots.
But as Pro Football Talk noted, this is sorta Coughlin's go-to move. When he became the coach of the Giants in 2004, he removed their ping-pong table immediately. He wound up winning two Super Bowls with the franchise.
"I didn't play ping-pong as much, you know, so it doesn't matter to me," Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith said, per First Coast News. "But some of my teammate are really good ping-pong players, so maybe they are, so for them, I feel sorry. But, hey, if it's a distraction, get it out of here."
