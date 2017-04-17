Tom Savage on the Texans' 2017 QB room: 'It's going to be a peaceful room'

Regardless of what happens later this month at the NFL Draft, the Texans' quarterback room will look a bit different for the upcoming season. The Texans have a new quarterbacks coach, Sean Ryan (last year's receivers coach), and last season's starter, Brock Osweiler, is long gone.

When Tom Savage, currently the top quarterback on the depth chart, was asked about working with a new coach in Ryan, he had something to say that could be construed as a shot at Osweiler.

"It's going to be a fun room; it's going to be a peaceful room," Savage said, per the Houston Chronicle.

Suddenly, this October report from CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora is relevant again:

Texans coach Bill O'Brien and starting quarterback Brock Osweiler had a heated exchange after a quarterbacks meeting this week, according to a source with knowledge of the situation, with pressure mounting on that offense to make strides. Osweiler has struggled early on after signing a new contract worth nearly $40 million guaranteed this offseason, and his play Sunday at Minnesota was particularly troubling. According to the source, Osweiler objected to some play-calling decisions during a routine meeting reviewing the Week 5 loss -- O'Brien took over play-calling duties a few weeks into the season -- and he and the head coach subsequently had a loud charged interaction after that meeting that did not go unnoticed by others.

The situation didn't end well, of course. After the season, in which Osweiler threw more interceptions than touchdowns, the Texans ended up shipping Osweiler to the Browns along with a draft pick so that they wouldn't be forced to pay him the remainder of his contract. Now, Osweiler is technically a member of the Browns, though he's unlikely to have much of a future there.

Meanwhile, Savage is currently the Texans' best option at quarterback. They showed plenty of interest in Tony Romo, but Romo opted to join CBS instead as our lead game analyst. That doesn't mean the Texans will ride with Savage, though. They could either draft a quarterback (Bill O'Brien is reportedly a fan of Patrick Mahomes) or sign a free agent like Jay Cutler or Colin Kaepernick.

Regardless of who ends up being their starter, the Texans have nowhere to go but up. Last year, Osweiler posted the 29th-worst passer rating in the NFL.