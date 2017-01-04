Tomlinson, Owens, Warner headline 15 finalists for Hall of Fame's 2017 class

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's list of nominees for induction in 2017 has officially been trimmed from 94 to 15.

In November, the list was cut to 26 candidates and, on Tuesday night, the 15 finalists for the class of 2017 were announced on NFL Network. It shouldn't come as a shock to hear that LaDainian Tomlinson headlines the list, which is pasted below, via Nola.com:

LaDainian Tomlinson (running back for the San Diego Chargers and New York Jets ) Brian Dawkins (safety for the Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos ) Jason Taylor (defensive end for the Miami Dolphins , Jets, and Washington Redskins ) Morten Andersen (kicker for the New Orleans Saints , Atlanta Falcons , Kansas City Chiefs , Minnesota Vikings , and New York Giants ) Kurt Warner (quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams , Arizona Cardinals , and Giants) Don Coryell (coach of the St. Louis Cardinals and Chargers) Tony Boselli (tackle for the Jacksonville Jaguars ) Isaac Bruce (receiver for the Rams and 49ers) Terrell Davis (running back for the Broncos) Alan Faneca (guard for the Pittsburgh Steelers , Jets, and Cardinals) Joe Jacoby (tackle for the Redskins) Ty Law (cornerback for the New England Patriots , Jets, Chiefs, and Broncos) John Lynch (safety for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Broncos) Kevin Mawae (center and guard for the Seattle Seahawks , Jets, and Tennessee Titans ) Terrell Owens (receiver for the 49ers, Eagles, Dallas Cowboys , Buffalo Bills , and Cincinnati Bengals )

The 15 candidates will be considered for induction along with Seahawks safety Kenny Easley, who was selected as the Seniors Committee finalist in August, and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue -- both of whom were named contributor finalists.

Ladanian Tomlinson is among the 15 finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2017 class. Getty Images

Wondering how the rest of the process will play out? Our John Breech has you covered:

To be inducted in 2017, a finalist needs to receive at least 80 percent support from the 46-person selection committee, which will meet Feb. 4. The official Hall of Fame announcement will be made during a television special on Fox that will air the night before Super Bowl LI. Under bylaws of the HOF, a minimum of four people have to be inducted each year, with a maximum of eight.

So, who ya got?