Tony Romo earned a hilariously small NFL bonus for being the Cowboys backup QB

Whenever Tony Romo ends up leaving Dallas, he’s going to be leaving with a nice monetary parting gift from the NFL. Well, it’s not that nice, but it should be a big enough bonus that he can treat his family to a nice dinner at Pizza Hut this weekend.

For playing seven snaps during the 2016 season, Romo was awarded a bonus of $64.11, and yes, you read that correctly: The NFL is going to cut Romo a check for just over $60.

Every offseason, the league awards a performance-based pay bonus to hundreds of players around the NFL. For the 2016 season, each team was given $3.995 million to divvy up among its players. The money, which doesn’t count against a team’s salary cap, is mostly awarded to players who are on smaller contracts, but end up playing a lot of snaps (Think: Undrafted free agent and lower draft picks who end up playing a lot).

For instance, Dak Prescott nearly doubled his pay thanks to the performance-based bonus system . The Cowboys starting quarterback, who made $450,000 in base salary in 2016, pulled in an extra $353,544.57 thanks to the league’s bonus system.

Prescott made a $349.70 in bonus for every snap he played in 2016. On the other hand, Romo earned roughly $9.16 in bonus money for every snap he played. Of course, you don’t need to feel sorry for Romo because he also made $8.5 million in base salary in 2016.

Although Romo’s performance bonus was small, it wasn’t the smallest in the NFL for the 2016 season. That honor goes to Jaguars quarterback Chad Henne, who raked in $35.28 for playing exactly one snap last season.

