Tony Romo reportedly has NFL TV analyst job waiting for him if he decides to retire

As the Cowboys continue to debate whether they should trade or cut Tony Romo, there’s actually one other option out there that could come into play: The veteran quarterback could choose to retire.

Although Romo has given no indication that he might go that route, it’s possible he could at least consider it now that he basically has a job offer on the table. According to ESPN.com, Fox Sports is interested in hiring Romo as an NFL analyst for the network.

If Romo were to accept the job, he would replace former NFL analyst John Lynch, who left the network to become the 49ers general manager in January in a shocking move that no one saw coming. ESPN also noted that several other networks besides Fox would be interested in hiring the Cowboys quarterback for a TV job.

If you’re wondering why Romo would even consider retirement at this point, you just need to take one look at his injury history, and it starts to make some sense.

The 36-year-old, who turns 37 in April, has dealt with nine serious injuries over the past decade, injuries that have caused him to miss a total of 36 games.

Romo might feel healthy now, but the problem with that, is that he’s no longer a proven commodity. The NFL is a “what have you done for me lately” league, and for Romo, the answer to that question is nothing. Yes, Romo has put up some fantastic numbers in his career, but after two seasons on the sidelines, there’s no way to know if he’ll be able to keep up his consistent level of play -- or stay healthy -- if he decides to return in 2017.

Basically, any team that signs him will be taking a risk on a an injury-riddled quarterback who’s only started a total of four games over the past two seasons. The Broncos and Texans both seem to know that, which is probably one of the reasons why both teams have indicated that they’re not interested in trading for him.

If the Cowboys can’t find a trading partner, then they’ll have to release him, and if that happens, Romo will have some time to make a decision when it comes to retiring or continuing his career.

One other thing to note: In his “goodbye” video that was published on Thursday , Romo wasn’t saying goodbye to Cowboys fans. As a matter of fact, he never mentioned Cowboys fans by name. He was talking to “everyone.”

“Hey everyone ... I just wanted to say thank you. We’ve got a lot of things to think about going forward but we’ll see what happens,” Romo said.

Romo might be leaning toward playing, but It sounds like he’s considering everything, and it wouldn’t be a complete shock to see him retire and take a job in the media.