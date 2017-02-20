Tony Romo reportedly turned down a 'very good off-field' job offer

The Dallas Cowboys are the focal point of the offseason, which is nothing new for them, but the reason why is different this year. Everyone wants to know where Tony Romo will play in 2017. As CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reports, there is a lot of noise out there, but only a couple clear-cut contenders.

There is also the nuclear option of retirement for Romo, but that doesn’t actually appear to be on the table. According to Peter King of The MMQB, Romo is “likely” going to play and has already turned down “at least one very good off-field job offer” this offseason.

It’s likely he plays somewhere in 2017, and I say that because I know he had a chance to get at least one very good off-field job offer since the end of the regular season,” King wrote Monday. “He didn’t do it, because he still wants to play. He knows everyone thinks he’s a piece of fine china and will crack if dropped to the floor. There’s nothing he can do about that other than to play.”

Romo is the prized possession of free agency, assuming he’s released by the Cowboys, which is looking like a more likely result than a possible trade from Dallas.

It was probably always the outcome anyway, just because of Romo’s untenable -- from a trade perspective -- contract, and the close connection between Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Romo. If you love something, Jerry, set it free.

Hitting the market will open a floodgate for potential suitors, with the Broncos topping Vegas’ list of landing spots.

There are a pair of teams that make more sense than Denver, however. In working up a list of teams who should be aggressive this offseason to try and “win now,” I identified the Chiefs and Texans as two teams who should pursue Romo to take them over the top in their respective divisions.

King agrees, pegging Kansas City and Houston as possible landing spots for Romo, pointing out that Andy Reid “has never minded upsetting the apple cart for a potentially special player” and that Alex Smith would be “mature enough” to handle the addition of Romo to the roster. (Nick Foles is expected to be a cap casualty.)

The Texans might make even more sense, considering the close geographical proximity to Dallas.

“Romo’s druthers, I think, would be to stay in Texas. Houston’s a 40-minute private-plane ride. Kansas City’s double that. Romo’s got his third child on the way and loves the Dad life,” King wrote.

The biggest obstacle to the Texans might be Jones. Would the Cowboys owner be willing to let Houston draw away some of the Cowboys’ publicity by signing one of his favorite players to ever? That might be a tough sell.

On the other hand, it would mean Romo goes to the AFC, which means that Romo can’t impede the Cowboys from making it to Super Bowl LII.

The good news for Jerry too, is that he’ll get to soak up the drama over the next few weeks, as the Cowboys remain the focal point of the NFL, thanks to their backup quarterback.