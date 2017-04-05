Tony Romo's son had the perfect reaction when he found out his dad retired

When Tony Romo joined CBS Sports (hi, Tony!) as our lead NFL game analyst, he sent most Texans and Cowboys fans into depression. The Texans weren’t getting their championship-caliber quarterback for the first time in, well, ever and the Cowboys’ best quarterback since Troy Aikman was retiring.

On the other hand, he made his son, Hawkins, happy.

On Wednesday, Romo went on the air with 105.3 The Fan, a CBS Sports Radio Station. There, he revealed how Hawkins, 4, reacted to the news of his retirement. His reaction was perfect. He was happy that his dad could buy him more LEGOs.

Via the Dallas Morning News’ Jon Machota:

Hawkins’ initial response: “Oh, OK. Great. Does that mean you’re going to be around more? Good. Well then you can buy me LEGOs.” He then became upset. What was wrong? “Wait,” Hawkins said, “I thought you meant you’re not going to be able to play football in the backyard with me any more.” Romo said he was fine after finding out he was just done playing for the Cowboys.

Hawkins was understandably upset when he misunderstood his dad. A month ago, video footage of Romo teaching his sons how to play football emerged and it looked like a ton of fun. LEGOs are fun, too. So, clearly, this is huge win for Romo’s sons.

On Tuesday, Romo talked about how spending time with his kids was a factor in his decision.

Tony Romo: "I do like the aspect of being able to spend time with my kids. But that wasn't the only part of it." — Brandon George (@DMN_George) April 4, 2017

Meanwhile, with Romo no longer an option, the Texans are left scrambling. They might be forced to draft a quarterback or ride with Tom Savage ... or they could go out and sign Jay Cutler as a competent veteran quarterback who might be just good enough to get them to a Super Bowl.

None of those options sound as fun as LEGOs, though.