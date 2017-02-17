Trent Richardson arrested in Alabama on third-degree domestic violence charge

Trent Richardson, whose NFL career appears to be over, is now facing an uncertain future outside of football.

According to Carol Robinson of AL.com, Richardson was arrested in Hoover, Alabama on Thursday and charged with third-degree domestic violence.

From AL.com’s report:

Hoover police responded at 8:04 p.m. Thursday to a 911 call reporting a possible domestic disturbance at the Hyatt Place Hotel on John Hawkins Parkway. A second call was received at 8:05 p.m., reporting yelling coming from one of the guest rooms, said Hoover police Capt. Gregg Rector. Responding officers arrived on scene at 8:08 p.m. and were escorted to the source of the disturbance by a hotel employee.

The altercation, which reportedly began as a verbal fight at a Walmart, allegedly became physical at the hotel. Rector said that the female had scratches and bruises on her face. He added that the male, Richardson, cooperated with police and “was arrested without incident.”

Richardson was released Friday after posting bond, which was set at $1,000. A court date hasn’t been scheduled.

It’s worth noting that Richardson was sued for assault by two women in 2013. At the time, Richardson played for the Browns after the team used the No. 3 overall pick on the Alabama running back in the 2012 draft. He went on to play for the Colts, but he hasn’t appeared in a regular-season game since the 2014 season despite summer stints with the Raiders and Ravens. He averaged 3.3 yards per carry in his career and is regarded as one of the biggest NFL busts in recent years. At Alabama, Richardson averaged 5.8 yards per carry and was a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Last summer, he said that he wanted his NFL career to end in the Hall of Fame. Given his issues both on and off the field, that likely won’t be happening.