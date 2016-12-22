Troy Aikman on Dak Prescott: 'Most impressive young player I've ever been around'

Troy Aikman is a Hall of Fame quarterback who won three Super Bowls during his 12-year career with the Cowboys. So the man knows something about both the organization and the position. And through 15 weeks of the 2016 season, Aikman has been blown away by just about everything rookie quarterback Dak Prescott has done.

"I'm absolutely amazed with him," Aikman told Sirius XM NFL Radio's Pat Kirwan on Tuesday, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "There is nothing I don't like about him. He was regarded as a project coming out of Mississippi State as a fourth rounder. He had never taken snaps under center. He had never run play action. He wasn't even expected to the backup. He was going to be a long-term project. After a few injuries, all of sudden he steps in."

Prescott has exceeded everyone's expectations these last four months, so much so that Tony Romo has been permanently demoted for no other reason than his inability to stay healthy. But like the rest of us, Aikman admits he wasn't sure Prescott would be able to handle the pressure that comes with quarterbacking "America's Team" -- having to endure Brandon Weeden and Matt Cassel to a 4-12 season will do that to you.

It took just one meeting with Prescott for Aikman to change his mind.

"He walked into that room. I never felt the presence of a young quarterback like I did with him," Aikman said of his encounter with the rookie before the Cowboys' Week 1 opener against the Giants. "I said this was the most impressive young player I've ever been around at the position. I really believed he was going to go out and play well. Before halftime of the game in his first start I was no longer looking at him and viewing him as a rookie. My analysis was along the lines of a veteran quarterback. It spoke volumes how he carried himself."

In the weeks and months since, Prescott has led the Cowboys to a 12-2 record and what appears to be the No. 1 seed in the NFC. He has 20 touchdowns against just four interceptions, and has thrown for 3,418 yards. And according to Football Outsiders' advanced metrics, Prescott ranks third in value-per-play among all quarterbacks, behind only Matt Ryan and Tom Brady.

Not too shabby for somebody who wasn't supposed to sniff the field this season.

"He has passed every test," Aikman continued. "He has been through some tough ones too. He won on the road at Heinz Field against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has won at Lambeau Field. He has won when they they were down 14 against the San Francisco. He has done it throwing the football. He has done it running the football."

Now the question becomes if Prescott can do it in the playoffs. Recent history suggests he'll be the same player in January that he was in October, which is great news for the Cowboys, though less so for Romo's long-term future in Dallas.