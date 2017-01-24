Trump adviser thanks 'loyal' friends like Tom Brady and Robert Kraft

With the Patriots secure in Super Bowl LI thanks to an easy victory over the Steelers in the AFC Championship Game, Tom Brady kind of let loose Monday about his relationship with President Donald Trump.

Brady spoke at length -- or longer than usual -- about his feelings toward his friend of nearly 20 years. And the love was reciprocated on Tuesday morning, when Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway appeared on Fox News' "Fox and Friends" show to speak about various topics.

Near the end of the show, she was asked about Brady supporting Trump and praised both the Pats quarterback and Patriots owner Robert Kraft for being "loyal" friends of the president.

"President Trump is just so grateful that friends like Tom Brady are loyal and can ignore the shrapnel, the verbal shrapnel," Conway said. "I assume the same with Bob Kraft, the owner of the team, a good friend of the president's who came to the inauguration and is just a fabulous man and a leader in this country.

"We appreciate that those friendships just ignore the naysayers and the critics. We're very accustomed to this."

(Fast forward to the 8:50 mark for the Brady stuff.)

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

Brady has been ducking Trump questions since November, right after the election, and even a year earlier, when a "Make America Great Again" hat was spotted in his locker.

That included a question before the AFC Championship Game, when Brady was asked about his friendship with the president.

Trump has supported Brady for a while, calling him a good friend and noting that Deflategate was wrongly perpetuated by the NFL.

But the relationship has created some friction in the Brady household, and has become more and more public with Trump claiming Brady called him to congratulate him for winning the election.

With both Brady and Trump continuing to get questions and Brady in the news for the next two weeks, it's probably not the last we'll hear about it either.