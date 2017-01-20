Trump: Patriots owner 'under no pressure' because he has Tom Brady, Bill Belichick
Donald Trump thinks Robert Kraft has nothing to worry about when the Pats host the Steelers
Tom Brady is good friends with Donald Trump, but at the advice of his better half, the Patriots quarterback no longer publicly talks politics.
And though he wasn't in attendance on Thursday night, Brady's name came up at a GOP dinner in Washington, D.C., where Trump was giving a speech and in it, he called out friend and Patriots owner Bob Kraft.
"In the audience we have somebody that's under no pressure whatsoever 'cause he's got a great quarterback named Tom Brady, and a great coach named Belichick: Bob Kraft," Trump said. "So good luck, Bob. Your friend Tom just called, he feels good. He called to congratulate us, he feels good. Good luck. You're going to do great things."
#BREAKING: President-elect @realDonaldTrump calls out #Patriots— WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) January 20, 2017
owner Robert Kraft, QB #TomBrady at a GOP dinner in DC. #TrumpInaugurationpic.twitter.com/KQA8UWzuy6
The Patriots host the Steelers on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game. New England is 2-0 against Pittsburgh in the playoffs, and are 9-2 against the Steelers when Tom Brady plays. That's not quite "no pressure" but it's probably as close as you can get heading into a playoff game.
Meanwhile, Kraft, who is a Democrat, is also close with Trump.
"Loyalty is important to me, and he has been a wonderful friend," Kraft told the New York Times recently. "I think one of the great problems in the country today is the working poor, the middle class, that there hasn't been growth in income on an equal basis, and I really think the policies he's going to bring to bear are going to be great for the economic side of America."
Back in November, the day before the election, Trump told supporters in Manchester, New Hampshire, that Brady called him earlier in the day to say he voted for him, and then he read a letter of support he received from coach Bill Belichick.
Belichick confirmed the letter to reporters a few days later though he wasn't interested in dwelling on it:
Video: Belichick is asked a follow-up question about his letter to Trump, says "Seattle" over and over pic.twitter.com/wRZvgX1IVJ— Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 9, 2016
The Patriots are 6.0-point favorites to beat the Steelers, and if you're wondering, five of seven CBSSports.com experts are picking New England to win.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Former Jets great talks health issues
Gastineau attributes his playing style to his post-football health issues
-
Ravens' Zach Orr retires
Orr, a former undrafted free agent, started 15 games during the 2016 season
-
Steelers-Pats through the years
Is there more to the Patriots dominating the Steelers than meets the eye? Some think so
-
Lamp's the NFL's next top guard prospect
Many successful pro guards were tackles in college, and Lamp appears ready for the convers...
-
10 storylines from AFC, NFC title games
All eyes will be on QBs, but Vic Beasley, Malcolm Butler and Bud Dupree are big storylines,...
-
Prisco's Best Bets: Falcons, Patriots
Take the over in the NFC game, the under for the AFC, says our main man (he went 4-0 last...
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre