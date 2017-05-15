Turns out, Myles Garrett isn't the Browns' first top pick to call out Big Ben

One of the first things Myles Garrett said publicly after the Browns took him with the first-overall pick in last month's NFL Draft was this: "I'm going to try to take [Big Ben] down."

That would be Steelers quarterback Big Ben Roethlisberger, 13-year veteran, two-time Super Bowl champion and future Hall of Famer. The Browns and Steelers have been rivals for years, so the intra-divisional gum-flapping isn't particularly original. In fact, another Browns' first-round pick, defensive lineman Phil Taylor, offered up a similar assessment about what Roethlisberger could expect shortly after he was drafted in 2011.

"He's a great quarterback, but when I play against him he's going down," Taylor at the time, according to the Medina Gazette. "I love to win and hate to lose."

Taylor lasted four years in Cleveland and the team averaged five wins a season. The Browns were 1-7 against Roethlisberger during that span.

But there's more!

Back in November 2004, days before the Browns (3-5) hosted the Steelers (7-1), defensive tackle Gerard Warren, Cleveland's 2001 first-round pick, explained his plan for slowing Roethlisberger, then a rookie.

"Yeah, we're going across his head, regardless of cost," Warren said at the time. "That's what we get paychecks for: We pay the cost. One rule they used to tell me -- kill the head and the body's dead. ... That's my personal way of rattling him," Warren said. "This game is all about being malicious and violent."

The Steelers won, 24-10, and would finish the regular season with a 15-1 record. The Browns would win just once more. And Warren, who was the third player taken in the 2001 draft, after Michael Vick and Leonard Davis (and before LaDainian Tomlinson), lasted four years in Cleveland. He spent time with the Broncos, Raiders and Patriots before calling it a career in 2011.

Meanwhile, Roethlisberger, who is 21-2 against the Browns in his career, seemed unconcerned about the latest round of promises coming out of Cleveland.

"I was talking to (center Maurkice Pouncey) after Garrett called me out," he said earlier this month. "Pounce got a big kick out of it. All of my linemen enjoyed hearing it. They can't wait to get started. I can't, either."