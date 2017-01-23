Twitter thinks Tom Brady threw subtle jab at Aaron Rodgers following AFC title win

After the Patriots steamrolled the Steelers 36-17 in the AFC title game on Sunday, Tom Brady decided it would be a perfect time to participate in his first on-field postgame interview of the 2016 season.

Following the game, Brady met up with CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson, who asked him a question about the play of the Patriots' offensive line. However, instead of the answering the question, Brady had something he wanted to say: The Patriots quarterback wanted to give a shout out to his family.

"First, I want to say hi to my beautiful mom at home, and my dad, I love you so much," Brady said, before blowing a kiss at the camera. "My sisters, I love you too. My beautiful wife's here, and my kids ... so yeah."

Tom Brady blew a kiss to his family after beating the Steelers. CBS/NFL

The fact that Brady thanked his family after a huge win doesn't seem that unusual, that is, unless you log onto Twitter, where everything is considered unusual.

Everyone on Twitter seems to think Brady's postgame interview was a way for him to throw a subtle jab at Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who's currently estranged from his family.

So what exactly did Twitter think of Brady's comments?

Let's check.

Aaron Rodgers out here having family issues and Tom Brady shouts everyone out including his sisters. 😂✌ — Meechie Migo (@mynameisFACE) January 23, 2017 Tom Brady shouting out all of his family members is a low-key shot at Aaron Rodgers's situation — Sarang Patel (@sarangatangg) January 23, 2017 Is Tom Brady about to die?Why's he telling his family he loves em?Is this a big middle finger to Rodgers?Do he know he's playing atl next? — theBRAH (@brahthe) January 23, 2017 Tom Brady gushing about his family was a DIRECT shot at Aaron Rodgers

😂😂@Shimmyfab@ColinCowherd@TheHerd — = Opportunity Hater (@NotOne2bPC) January 23, 2017 Was that Tom Brady family shout out a direct jab at Aaron Rodgers? Ruthless move — Billy Costigan (@yagottabELIeve7) January 23, 2017 I like to imagine Tom Brady giving a shoutout to his whole family is him throwing shade at Aaron Rodgers. — Jon Quattlebaum (@Jonny_Qball) January 23, 2017

Let the conspiracy theories begin.

Although Twitter has a fun imagination, it's hard to imagine Brady throwing a jab like that just days after he gushed over Rodgers in a radio interview.

Also, Brady did eventually answer a question from Wolfson. After the shoutout to his family was over, Wolfson asked Brady what it was like to get back to the Super Bowl, and the Patriots quarterback actually answered that question.

"It's incredible, this team showed a lot of mental toughness over the course of the year," Brady said. "It was a great win tonight. Our fans are going crazy. I'm just happy for our team. We put a lot into it and I know we're going to play a great team in a couple of weeks and it would be great to finish it off."

The good news for Brady is that he doesn't have to worry about facing Rodgers. Actually, that might be bad news, because, instead, the Patriots are going to have to face the highest-scoring offense in the NFL in the Atlanta Falcons.

The Patriots and Falcons will kickoff from Houston in Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5.