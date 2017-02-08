Two more Patriots players waffling on attending the White House

There is now a pretty substantial group of players who won't go see President Donald Trump

The number of New England Patriots players who will not be traveling to Washington, D.C., to visit with President Donald Trump after the Patriots 34-28 victory in Super Bowl LI continues to grow.

Immediately after the Super Bowl victory, tight end Martellus Bennett confirmed what he said previously, that he likely wouldn't be going to see President Trump and that he wasn't going because it was President Trump in the White House.

Safety Devin McCourty told TIME that he won't be going either, because he doesn't "feel accepted."

"I'm not going to the White House," McCourty said. "Basic reason for me is I don't feel accepted in the White House. With the president having so many strong opinions and prejudices I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won't."

Add Dont'a Hightower to the list, although the linebacker, who is the secret hero of the Patriots last two Super Bowl wins, said it is only because he's already been there. And oddly not with the Patriots.

Hightower, who played college football at Alabama, went previously when the Crimson Tide won the national championship.

Even the guy who would've been the Super Bowl MVP runner up isn't sure he'll go visit Trump in the White House. Patriots running back James White told Alex Marvez on Sirius XM he's waiting until it's actually time.

"I'll wait 'til the time comes and decide then," White said.

Interestingly, quarterback Tom Brady said on Monday, in an interview with WEEI, that even he isn't guaranteed to go. He said he skipped the last time the Patriots won because of a family commitment and said because the players find out at the last second, sometimes it's hard to guarantee a trip.

The list of players who have declined to visit the White House after winning a title is actually longer and more distinguished than you might expect.

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Will Brinson joined CBS Sports in 2010 and enters his seventh season covering the NFL for CBS. He previously wrote for FanHouse along with myriad other Internet sites. A North Carolina native who lives... Full Bio

