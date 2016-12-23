Two of Steelers' biggest downfield threats to reportedly miss Ravens game

If the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to avoid losing their fifth straight game to the Baltimore Ravens -- and along with it, the AFC North title -- they'll have to do it without tight end Ladarius Green and wide receiver Sammie Coates , both of whom were listed as doubtful on the team's Friday injury report. TimesOnline.com's Chris Mueller writes that Steelers wideout Eli Rogers confirmed to him that both Green and Coates would not play.

Green was signed in the offseason to give Roethlisberger yet another weapon, but suspensions ( Martavis Bryant , Le'Veon Bell ) and injuries ( Markus Wheaton , Darrius Heyward-Bey , Green and Coates) have hindered an offense that was hoping to average 30 points a game. Big Ben and Antonio Brown have been mainstays all season, and Bell returned after three games; together, this three-headed monster has played a big part in the team's current five-game winning streak.

But so too has Green, who missed the first eight games of the season while recovering from ankle surgery. But in the six games since, he has 18 catches for 304 yards and a touchdown, creating middle-of-the-field matchup problems for opposing defenses.

Unfortunately for Pittsburgh, Green suffered a concussion late in last Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals , and he didn't practice once this week.

Steelers TE Jesse James said he expects to start on Sunday vs Ravens, assumes Ladarius Green is out because he didn't practice all week. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 23, 2016

And just in case you think Green hasn't made an impact in his limited time on the field ...

Antonio Brown says he's never seen triple teams like ones Ravens threw at him. Doesn't want to see again. Needs TE Ladarius Green healthy. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) December 22, 2016

Coates, meanwhile, started the season red hot, hauling in passes of at least 40 yards in each of the first five games, but he suffered several broken fingers against the New York Jets in Week 5 and hasn't been the same since. In the last nine games, Coates has two catches for 14 yards. A hamstring injury in Thursday's practice landed him on the injury report, which means that the Steelers could have to face one of the league's best defenses with a receiving corps that, in addition to Brown, includes Rogers, Cobi Hamilton and three tight ends -- Jesse James , Xavier Grimble and David Johnson .

There are several mitigating factors, however; Heyward-Bey, who suffered a foot injury against the Ravens back in Week 9, is listed as questionable. He would provide the Steelers a much-needed deep threat. And the Ravens' best cornerback, Jimmy Smith , will miss the game with a high-ankle sprain. This won't keep Baltimore from double-teaming Brown, but it may provide opportunities for the other pass catchers -- which will include Bell coming out of the backfield.

If the Steelers win on Sunday, they'll take the division for the second time in three years. And if you're keeping score, the last time the Steelers beat Baltimore was November 2014, when Roethlisberger threw for 340 yards and six touchdowns.